NAVAJO COUNTY — A rollover collision involving a single pickup truck Wednesday, May 27 off of Little Mormon Lake Road about a mile north of U.S. 60 east of Show Low is believed to have involved impairment.
The incident is still under investigation as Navajo County Sheriff’s Office investigators look into the circumstances before it can be said if impairment was a factor.
When deputies arrived on-scene the truck was on its side.
A press release from NCSO Public Information Officer/Victim’s Rights Clerk Tori Gorman said there were four people in the truck.
A motorist who saw the aftermath of the rollover said one person was a good distance from the truck, one was relatively close to it, and two were right next to the truck that was on its side.
Gorman said one of the occupants was flown to a medical facility with undisclosed injuries while the other three occupants were transported by ground ambulance to a local medical facility.
The names of the occupants nor the driver have not yet been released and it is unknown at this time if any charges were made against anyone in the truck at the time of the collision.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse said he wants to remind everyone of the dangers of drinking and driving.
Consequences can result in suspension or loss of a license, heavy fines, job loss, and possibly even jail time.
Clouse said if people are going to drink they need to have a designated driver so they have a safe ride home.
Clouse also reminded people that NCSO deputies are always on the look-out for drunk/impaired drivers and will not hesitate to arrest someone if necessary.
“Please don’t take the risk,” Clouse said in the press release.
