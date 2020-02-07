Floods. Fires. Recessions.
Heck – the Internet.
For the past 22 years – nothing has thrown Geneva Durkee, Navajo County Library District Director, who has become the personification of the Navajo County Library system.
But retirement. That’s tough.
“It’s with very, very mixed feelings I approach this time of my life,” Geneva Durkee told the Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week. “It’s been more fun than work, and immensely rewarding. It’s difficult to leave – given that there’s so much work to do.”
During her tenure, the number of branches rose from 9 to 14, despite the need to virtually rebuild the McNary branch. Moreover, libraries have faced challenges from the Internet and audio books downloaded on cell phones that have upended American’s reading habits.
Library funding has plunged across the nation, even though public libraries now provide free Internet access to many disadvantaged populations – like elderly, rural Americans and residents of Indian reservations. The average American now reads about four books a year. Meanwhile, the number of Americans listening to audio books has gone from 14 percent in 2016 to 18 percent in 2018, according to a survey by the PEW Foundation. Fortunately, the county library system also checks out audio books.
Durkee’s coworkers heaped praise on her.
“She is dedicated beyond imagination,” said County Manager Glenn Kephart. It’s not unusual to receive emails from her at 11 at night or 3 in the morning. If you say ‘Geneva,’ you might as well be saying ‘library.’”
He noted that when a fire destroyed the McNary branch she “passed hurdle after hurdle” to find grants and rebuild the library.
District 5 Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger said Durkee “has been such a supporter to the White Mountain Apache Tribe. The library is the first place many people without resources go to look for a job or get help. It speaks to her commitment and her compassion.”
District 1 Supervisor Lee Jack said “I have always loved the library. Nice, peace and quiet where you can think about things.”
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
