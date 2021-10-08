For the 225 students at George Washington Academy in Snowflake, October is a month to celebrate the charter school’s rise from an F school to an A school — and the presentation of Edkey’s Silver School of the Year award.
Edkey, which owns and operates charter schools for about 26 sites across the state of Arizona, will bestow the award during a ceremony to be held in the GWA gym at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. Students, their families, local school and Edkey leadership and staff will be on hand to mark the occasion.
“Edkey is a 501(c3) corporation that holds multiple charters across Arizona,” said Jerry Lewis, assistant superintendent of Edkey Inc. “We are a charter school management company.”
The dramatic change in George Washington Academy’s rating came about as a result of several factors, including a leadership change.
“There was a lot of focus on education, studies, research and great reading programs,” Lewis said.
With regard to the award, Lewis said Edkey looks at the growth and progression of each school to choose the top three schools for recognition.
“We look at how they stay within their financial budget, look at the culture of the school and evaluate how it is progressing in academics and implementation of policy and procedures,” he said.
GWA Principal Beth Kulish, who came on board in 2017, said, “We wanted to have the perfect program, and what we decided was that we needed to have a consistent reading program. We were trying to figure out how to change it (in school year) ’17-18, and after the first year, just by creating a consistent program, we went from rating F to B.”
The school developed differentiated groupings, combining students with similar test scores so the instruction was more targeted to meet all students’ needs.
“In 2019, we implemented Success for All learners for the different groupings and brought the B (status) to an A,” Kulish said.
In addition, she said, the school has made it to the second round of Arizona A-Plus School of Excellence status.
“We applied for it this year and based on our application, we made it to the second round, so they’re going to do a site visit Nov. 9-10. We had to have an A or B ranking for three years — and have the same principal for three years — which is why we had to wait until this year to apply,” Kulish said.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
