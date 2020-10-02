Without Playing, the Giggles Golf Tournament Continued Donations to Breast Cancer.
This year would have been the 19th year for our annual Giggles Golf Tournament at Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club. Because of COVID- 19, pandemic the 2020 Giggles Golf tournament had to be canceled.
Instead of golfing, the ladies were asked to play a virtual round of golf visualizing all their best shots they have hit or almost hit on Pinetop Lakes Country Club Golf Course. Even though they could not golf, they continued the tradition of donating money to Breast Cancer.
Masks were made (one golf theme and one pink) and given to all of the ladies making a donation. Their donations to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer was outstanding and as in previous years, the Giggles ladies were very generous giving $5,260 this year.
That brings their 19-year total to $107,624. An awesome amount of money to fight Breast Cancer generated by an equally awesome group of ladies.
The ladies all look forward to this fun tournament in the future and take pride in the amount of money they have donated over the years.
