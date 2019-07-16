SHOW LOW — Police officials confirm that the Show Low Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle rollover fatality that occurred on State Route 77 near milepost 348.2 Sunday, July 7 around 1:30 p.m. that killed a 74-year-old Globe resident.
Police think speed and alcohol impairment may have been involved.
Johnnie Jean Dalton, a 74-year-old Globe woman, was killed when the car she was in, a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica, was rear-ended by a 2007 Dodge Nitro driven by Snowflake resident Jace Trey Yazzie, 28, causing the Pacifica to leave the roadway and roll, ejecting Dalton who died at the scene.
Also in the Pacifica was a 15-year-old girl and a 53-year-old man who have not been identified and were sent to Summit Healthcare with unknown injuries.
SLPD Cmdr. Brad Provost echoed Shelley’s statement adding that it is still undetermined if anyone will be charged with anything as a result of the fatality collision.
“The case is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors,” Provost said.
