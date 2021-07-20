Woolford Road lay quietly through the continuing pandemic for more than 14 months waiting for the High-Country Barbershop Chorus members to come and strip her of the trash on the sides of the road left by many uncaring travelers.
Saturday morning May 8 at nine o’clock, it happened!
More than ten members met behind the Show Low theater for the plan of attack meeting! Dressed in reflective orange and yellow vests and carrying pinching trash grabbers had the one mile stretch of road void of the ugly trash and garbage!!! Within a little more than an hour the job was completed.
They had donuts for a sweet treat and sang a song for old times’ sake! Thanks to all who took part to spiff it up!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.