May 2021 HCC Road Clean Up.jpeg

Woolford Road lay quietly through the continuing pandemic for more than 14 months waiting for the High-Country Barbershop Chorus members to come and strip her of the trash on the sides of the road left by many uncaring travelers. Saturday morning at 9, on May 8, it happened! More than 10 members met behind the Show Low theater for the plan of attack meeting! Dressed in reflective orange and yellow vests and carrying pinching trash grabbers had the 1 mile stretch of road void of the ugly trash and garbage! Within a little more than an hour the job was completed. They had doughnuts for a sweet treat and sang a song for old times’ sake! Thanks to all who took part to spiff it up! Volunteers listed left to right include Mick Mitchke, Jerry Schrunk, Don Murrow, Larry Kennedy, James Burden, Jane Schrunk, Diane Allee, “Jark” Burden, Duane Krause and Everett Peterson.

 Courtesy Photo by Jerry Schrunk

Woolford Road lay quietly through the continuing pandemic for more than 14 months waiting for the High-Country Barbershop Chorus members to come and strip her of the trash on the sides of the road left by many uncaring travelers.

Saturday morning May 8 at nine o’clock, it happened!

More than ten members met behind the Show Low theater for the plan of attack meeting! Dressed in reflective orange and yellow vests and carrying pinching trash grabbers had the one mile stretch of road void of the ugly trash and garbage!!! Within a little more than an hour the job was completed.

They had donuts for a sweet treat and sang a song for old times’ sake! Thanks to all who took part to spiff it up!

