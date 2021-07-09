NAVAJO COUNTY — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a human skull found off of San Carlos Road east of Snowflake on June 29.
A July 2 press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that the skull was found by a person rock hunting in a remote area who called and reported it to law enforcement.
“Navajo County Search and Rescue, Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, Navajo County Criminal Investigations and the Medical Examiners Office conducted a search of the area. The remains that were found were turned over to the Medical Examiners Office,” Gorman stated in the press release.
She said the case is still under investigation.
