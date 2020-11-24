November 25, 2020, is Martin and CeCe Jackson’s 60th wedding anniversary.
Martin was born in Jerome, Arizona, Dec. 28, 1937. CeCe was born in Portland, Oregon, Dec. 19, 1937.
They met at Pomona College in Claremont, California. Their first date was March 17, 1957. On March 22, 1958, Martin asked CeCe if she would “tentatively promise to marry him.” She answered she couldn’t see any reason why not. But she wasn’t ready to get married or announce an engagement. So their courtship went on.
Martin was very patient.
May 21, 1960, they announced their engagement. Nov. 25, 1960 they married in Santa Monica, California, in the First Methodist Church. Martin worked for a chain of weekly newspapers in Arroyo Grande, Grover City and Pismo Beach, California, so they moved to nearby Shell Beach, California.
A few months later Martin was drafted into the Army. When he was stationed at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, CeCe joined him. They lived in Huntsville, Alabama, where their daughter Allanna was born in 1963.
After two years in the Army, Martin took a newspaper job in Lemoore, California. That job didn’t last long so they moved to Winslow, Arizona, and worked for the Winslow Mail and Holbrook Tribune-News, which also owned the Snowflake Herald and the White Mountain Pioneer newspapers.
They were moved to Show Low, Arizona, to manage and report for the Herald and Pioneer. CeCe sold advertising for the Pioneer. The jobs didn’t last long and Martin launched a photography studio and sold advertising for the White Mountain Boosters.
Their son, Ian, was born in 1966 in Globe, Arizona, where CeCe was staying with Martin’s parents while Martin started working as managing editor for the Paso Robles Press. He soon moved to the San Luis Obispo Telegram-Tribune as North County bureau chief.
They moved to Atascadero, California. The first neighbor CeCe met in Atascadero asked where Martin worked and he said that job won’t last long. Sure enough it didn’t.
In 1966 they moved again. This time to Hemet, California, where Martin worked for the Hemet News. The only rental house they found was on Cecelia Drive in San Jacinto, California, three miles from Martin’s job. This would be the beginning of a new life for them.
They became members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hemet. Then in 1970 they joined the Charismatic Movement led by the Holy Spirit. CeCe wrote and led Bible Studies, which she still does. They both became involved in leadership in various ways bringing renewal to churches in the area.
Then in 1978 the Lord God moved them to Lakeside, Arizona. In 1981 their daughter Joy was born in Show Low. They have attended Grace Church, Show Low, for 42 years and been involved in bringing renewal to the White Mountains.
Martin worked for Blue Ridge Schools in maintenance and drove buses until retirement. They are looking forward to more Holy Spirit renewal in the White Mountain area.
