The White Mountain Nature Center will observe the honey extraction from honeycombs on Saturday, Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.
Dennis Chandler, beekeeper and bee expert will demonstrate the honey extraction and share his wealth of knowledge regarding bees.
Honey will be available for purchase at the Nature Center.
