A Winslow resident has been given the maximum allowable sentence for the second-degree murder of a father of two in 2020.

In early April, Andre Miguel Coleman, 24, of Winslow, was sentenced in Navajo County Superior Court to 25 years in prison.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.