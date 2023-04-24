A Winslow resident has been given the maximum allowable sentence for the second-degree murder of a father of two in 2020.
In early April, Andre Miguel Coleman, 24, of Winslow, was sentenced in Navajo County Superior Court to 25 years in prison.
The sentencing came after Coleman pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of an unnamed 39-year old father of two on May 21, 2020.
“Coleman approached a residence in Winslow where the victim was doing yard work and shot twice at the man before fleeing on foot,” Navajo County Attorney’s Office stated in a release.
The victim died at the scene of the incident. As a result, Coleman will now spend the next 25 years of his life in prison.
NCAO stated Coleman “must serve the entirety of his sentence and is not eligible for early release” and notes he will serve concurrent sentences.
The sentences are for one count of burglary (a class 3 felony) and two counts of third degree burglary (both class 4 felonies).
Coleman’s concurrent sentences result from burglaries NCAO states he committed in Holbrook in early 2021.
“The court granted credit for the time Coleman served in Navajo County Jail prior to sentencing, which totaled 561 days,” reads the NCAO release.
Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon called the incident a “senseless crime that left family and loved ones shattered” and stated he hopes Coleman’s sentencing provides a “measure of comfort as they continue to heal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.