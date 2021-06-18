LAKESIDE — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Floyd Trevor Michael Hueston, 25, on 30 counts of crimes against children that included kidnapping and child molestation.
According to the initial press release about his arrest from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman, Hueston allegedly had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl more than once within the Pinetop-Lakeside town limits.
Following an interview on Tuesday May 25 with the alleged victim, NCSO detectives interviewed Hueston on Friday May 28, at which time he was charged and held with no bond.
On June 8, the case was presented to a grand jury that indicted him on 30 crimes against children, to include sexual conduct with a minor, kidnapping, sexual abuse and child molestation.
Hueston is currently in custody on a no-bond indictment in the county jail in Holbrook awaiting arraignment.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse said crimes against children are a top priority for the NCSO.
“The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office has always taken these calls seriously. I am proud of the detectives in the Criminal Investigations Unit,” he is quoted in Gorman’s press release.
