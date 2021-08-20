418F8A9B965B4F22AC5726DA1B4743A4.jpg

Marty LaMar proudly displays the certificates showing her two first-place wins in the Toastmasters Area 5 and Ironwood Division International Speech contests. LaMar represented the local Rim Talkers Toastmasters club. With her first place wins in the Area 5 contest, she was able to complete at the next level at the Ironwood Division contest. The International speech is inspirational in content and LaMar’s speech was titled, “Finding a Sense of Joy.” Since becoming a charter member of Rim Talkers in 2014, LaMar has earned her Advanced Communicator Bronze Award and completed all requirements for Advanced Communicator Silver. A member attaining this distinction has presented a total of 32 speeches and been evaluated by club members. Rim Talkers meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays on-line through Zoom. Guests are always welcome at Rim Talkers meetings; for more information, visit rimtalkers.toastmastersclubs.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.