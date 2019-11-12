NAVAJO COUNTY — The Young Marines, Summit Healthcare, Taylor Walmart and many others participated in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event held on Oct 26.
Anyone can still get rid of unused and expired medicine by going to your local police station where the Drug Drop Box is available 24/7/365.
Americans nationwide have once again shown their strong support for US Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by dropping off nearly 883,000 pounds of medications during the October 2019 Take Back event.
The DEA, along with its law enforcement partners, has now collected nearly 12.7 million pounds of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications since the inception of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative in 2010. Nationwide, on Oct. 26, the public turned in 882,919 pounds – almost 442 tons – of medication to DEA and 4,896 of its community partners at 6,174 collection sites nationwide, including 135 Bureau of Indian Affairs sites. Since 2017, under this Administration, DEA has collected nearly 5.5 million pounds of medications.
