LINDEN — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the circumstances that led to the death of local resident James Gibbons in a motorcycle crash on Lone Pine Dam Road near Burton Road the afternoon of Wednesday, June 30.
A press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated that the person who reported the fatality to law enforcement reportedly told police that he was driving on Lone Pine Dam road around 3:36 p.m. on June 30 when he saw a cloud of dust behind him that turned out to be Gibbons, 61, running his motorcycle onto the side of the roadway where he suffered his fatal injuries.
Gorman said the official cause of the crash is still undetermined.
