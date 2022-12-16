Building tiny houses for desperate people.
Replacing the roof on a leaky 100-year-old community center.
Adding a thrift store to keep a senior center alive.
Buying buses to help the elderly and disabled survive.
Repairing streets to keep businesses from flooding.
Salvaging a building so youth groups – and drug rehab programs – have somewhere to meet.
A long line of good-hearted people with urgent needs lined up at the Navajo County Board of Supervisors meeting this week – each hoping for a portion of the some $500,000 in federal community development block grant money.
The federal government will dole out nearly $10 million in Community Development Block Grants to Arizona county, city and state governments next year – including an estimated $500,000 that will go to Navajo County. The money is intended to help the poor, eliminate blight and benefit seniors, the disabled, the homeless, abused children, battered spouses – and migrant farmworkers.
In the past, Navajo County has used the block grants for a wide array of projects – including water projects, road upgrades, housing rehabilitation, community centers, flood control – you name it.
The county held an initial public hearing this week giving towns and community groups a chance to pitch their projects – with the demand already exceeding the $500,000 available. Applications are due by Dec. 20. The board will approve its priority list of at least three projects before Jan. 24. The applications will be submitted to the federal government at the end of May – but the money probably won’t show up until next fall.
“So it’s a long process,” said Isabel Rollins. “If you’ve got a project that needs to happen now – this is not a good source of funding.”
Groups that want to seek funding can get an emailed application from: Kenichi.maruyama@navajocountyaz.gov (928-524 4323).
Many groups have already applied. Some made their pitch to the supervisors this week. That includes:
• A senior center needs $100,000 to add a thrift store. Officials figure the thrift store would bring in revenues of about $6,000 per month – while also repurposing furniture and other things that might otherwise go into the landfill. Another $34,000 would make other improvements, including improving the fire safety of the building and replacing a copier. The center provides food, support services, social contacts and medical connections for seniors throughout the region.
• The town of Pinetop-Lakeside hopes for $20,000 to repair the roof on a youth center by the library, which also serves as the headquarters for the Nexus Coalition for Drug prevention. The building hosts an array of events and provides meeting space for youth groups, a Junior Leadership Academy, Bikers Against Child Abuse, support groups and training on administering Naloxone – which can reverse the effects of increasingly fatal opiate overdoses.
• Two different groups supporting seniors and the disabled asked for money so they can buy a van that can accommodate wheelchairs and the disabled – helping people who were trapped at home during long stretches of the pandemic. Each van costs about $120,000.
• Roger Brown of the White Mountains Coalition against Homelessness hopes the group can get $150,000 to buy two, 720-square-foot tiny homes to create transitional housing for the homeless. The group has already bought a piece of property in Show Low on which to build a community of 10 tiny homes. Each unit will provide temporary housing for a family or two to four adults working to put their lives back together after experiencing a bout of homelessness. The program requires people to seek work or have a job while they’re sheltered. The Victory Village Project seeks to build on research showing that transitional housing is often the key to enabling people to turn their lives around – since they often can’t access services, find and hold a job or make other changes if they don’t have a place to live. The village will have an onsite manager. The group has worked for a long time to find a piece of property for the village where neighbors won’t block town approval, said Brown.
• The Clay Springs Community Center needs about $27,000 to replace the roof on the 100-year-old adobe building owned by Navajo County. The building serves as the gathering place and community center for the unincorporated hamlet. The building has hosted holiday events, festivals for kids, a weekly playschool group – even a workout center for women in the community. The center’s working on adding heating, insulation and other improvements – but can’t really invest in any of those improvements so long as the roof’s leaking so badly.
• The town of Taylor is seeking money to make improvements to a portion of Foothills Boulevard, including curbs and drainage on the already paved portions and putting down asphalt on the unpaved portions.
• The city of Show Low is seeking money to continue making improvements to 11th Street in the downtown redevelopment district. The addition of drainage, curbs and gutters will reduce flooding of businesses on Hall Street.
• The Navajo County Health Department said several animal shelters in the area need money to provide additional holding space for stray dogs and cats and other animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.