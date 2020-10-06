On Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 11:25 a.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers were made aware of a male suspect brandishing a weapon at a Gallup, New Mexico gas station, possibly headed into Arizona.
Ninety minutes later, DPS dispatch put out a call to troopers that the driver of a white Dodge passenger car with a blue stripe down the middle was reportedly shooting at vehicles on Interstate 40 westbound in Navajo County.
The first vehicle shot at was a white Dodge minivan with two occupants. Troopers located more than one bullet hole in the vehicle and no occupants were injured.
The second vehicle shot at was a semi-truck with one occupant. Troopers located a bullet hole that entered the passenger side door, grazed the driver’s leg and exited the driver’s door. The driver sustained minor injuries.
The third vehicle shot at was a semi-truck with three occupants. Troopers located two bullets holes in the semi and none of the occupants were injured.
All of the victims were able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle as well as the suspect.
Around 1 a.m. on Oct. 1, the suspect vehicle was located abandoned south of Interstate 40 off Hibbard Road, east of Winslow.
While troopers were out with the vehicle, a suspect matching the description given by victims in both Arizona and New Mexico was located a short distance away. The suspect, Kareem J. Martin Sr, a 37-year-old male of Charlotte, North Carolina was taken into custody without incident. The vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Georgia.
DPS detectives are continuing the investigation in this case and charging information will be provided at a later time. Martin was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.