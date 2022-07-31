“It wasn’t a breach, it was the natural flow of storm water. This was just the natural flow of water through the engineered constructed weir that we built last year,” said John Osgood, Navajo County public works director.
“So, it functioned as it was designed, to handle an extra flow of water in the event of a major natural flow. This was not a new breach; it was a breach last year.”
According to Wikipedia, “A weir or low head dam is a barrier across the width of a river that alters the flow characteristics of water and usually results in a change in the height of the river level. Weirs are also used to control the flow of water for outlets of lakes, ponds, and reservoirs.”
Osgood explained that, a year ago — almost to the day — Navajo County worked with the Silver Creek Flood Protection District and the Arizona Department of Water Resources to engineer an emergency fix. This was to stabilize the dam.
He said, “At the time, the breach had these vertical walls where the water was coming out. The county consulted with the ADWR’s chief engineer and we determined that we could slope those walls out a little bit and then bring in the basalt rock. The purpose of that was to stabilize the breach, so it didn’t get any bigger. That’s what remains in place today.
“It was not intended to be a permanent solution that would hold back water, but we wanted to at least stabilize that breach so we could manage the flow of any subsequent storm water that came through.”
Osgood went on to say that our area got a lot of rain in a short period of time last week. He said, “That’s what you see when you see pictures of the storm water, the rainwater coming through the dam, that was to be expected.
“So, in addition to the other steps that the county took, we again, working with our partners at ADWR and Silver Creek Flood Protection District, we installed weather and stage rain sensors in the dam, in that watershed area, that reservoir, so we can monitor the level of the water there and what’s happening. We installed trail cameras to monitor the reservoir, the stage and the full flows right at the breach, so we can monitor that remotely.”
Navajo county has hired and completed development of a topographic map of the watershed, upstream from the dam, to see what’s happening with the water, before it even gets to the reservoir. Downstream inundation maps are being finished, which are going to help in the event of a major flood event.
Osgood said, “We’re collecting the data and creating the maps that will help with evacuation notifications, based on different discharge scenarios through the stabilized breach. So, that’s the current situation we’re monitoring. It is functioning the way it was intended to, in this emergency fix that we did last year. So, what’s out there now is based on sound engineering principles. Again, that’s an engineered solution, but it’s temporary in the sense that it’s not intended to hold back water.”
Town manager Gus Lundberg believes that a real engineering solution and permanent fix might be in the six to twenty million dollar range, to completely reconstruct and fortify the existing damn structure. Osgood said, “Engineers are looking at this and saying the County can solve this problem without that level of expense.”
The Silver Creek Flood Protection District held a public meeting July 28. Joe Jarvis, Snowflake’s assistant town manager and board member said, “The message for residents is that the existing condition is being monitored hourly. The County and the Silver Creek Flood Protection District are in close contact with each other. We are very aware of the challenge that the breach has caused and are working diligently and as quickly as possible to implement improvements to Millet Swale.”
Jarvis detailed that the board has been very active since December and their top priority is to address and mitigate the failure of Millet Swale, after the events last year. He said, “A more permanent solution is being worked on. We are looking to engineer a series of smaller berms upstream from the dam, to control and slow down the water significantly, that comes from upstream. This series of berms will hold that water, let it recharge into the groundwater and reduce the amount of water that actually gets into that reservoir.
“That is something that is actively taking place now. It won’t be an immediate fix, but it’s something that is a manageable solution that we’re working to engineer, so we get it right the first time and we don’t cause further problems.”
