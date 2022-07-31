Center St Bridge 2021

Flooding near Center St. Bridge is shown on July 25, 2021.

 Navajo County Emergency Management & Preparedness Facebook post (2021)

“It wasn’t a breach, it was the natural flow of storm water. This was just the natural flow of water through the engineered constructed weir that we built last year,” said John Osgood, Navajo County public works director.

“So, it functioned as it was designed, to handle an extra flow of water in the event of a major natural flow. This was not a new breach; it was a breach last year.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.