Each year, Mizpah Chapter #57, Order of the Eastern Star, in Show Low usually has a steak dinner for the public in order to raise funds that they then donate back to our community.
The donations are food baskets and/or two or three food banks; scholarships; the Salvation Army; school supplies; Meals on Wheels; just to name a few. Of course, due to COVID-19 this year, they could not hold this dinner.
Since the dinner is a major fund-raiser for them, they decided to make cook books and sell them with the proceeds of the books going to the same local charities as listed above.
The books are attractive with the cover being a picture of the White Mountains. There are 298 recipes in the book with some being quite unusual. The books are $10/each with a charge of $3/each for shipping. The more books sold means the more they can give back to the community.
These books, when wrapped with a kitchen towel, potholder, a kitchen utensil and pretty ribbon, make a really nice Christmas gift. The people that have bought the books so far have been really pleased.
Call Marjorie Stockton at 661-600-6837 or Christina Diaz at 928-940-0318 to place your order.
Marjorie will be able to deliver the books to the local Show Low area to save the shipping cost.
