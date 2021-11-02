Community Presbyterian Church in Pinetop is starting a MOPS program for moms and their preschoolers. This is a non-denominational Bible based support group in which the participants can meet other moms and support each other in the important job of raising children at the same time the children will be cared for and learn to know the other children.
They meet on the first and third Wednesday morning of each month. This program is open to any mother and their children ages 0-5 years old. Please come to their open house and registration on Wednesday, Nov. 10, between 9 and 11 a.m. at 1940 South Penrod in Pinetop. The first meeting with mothers and their preschoolers will be on Nov. 27 from 9to 11 a.m. They will practice current CDC guidelines concerning COVID-19, so please contact the church for updates to scheduling.
If you’d like to know more about MOPS, please visit the church’s website: cpcpinetop.org or the MOPS website: mops.org. The following is an excerpt from the MOPS website:
Here at MOPS, we gather and support moms. We believe in the simple but revolutionary idea that remarkable things happen when moms come together. Our acronym stands for “Mothers of Preschoolers” because we began in 1973 when a group of moms with young children banded together to share their lives and parenting journeys. MOPS has expanded our reach to include ALL moms. In addition, we are partnering with churches and organizations worldwide to equip and encourage moms in more than 68 countries.
Please call Community Presbyterian Church office with any questions at 928-367-4923.
