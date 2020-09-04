I used to work for an extreme foodie in Vermont. This man had owned his own gourmet kitchen shop/coffee shop and then an even larger store full of home accessories (Homeport Ltd).
I learned a lot from working with him and his wife, Frank and Betty Bouchett. They are near and dear to my heart.
Wanting to impress Frank, I did my research and found the best recipe for potato salad.
To quote Frank – “This is the best potato salad I’ve ever eaten!” I was honored. In fact, I’ve even had people who don’t like potato salad rave over mine. (Okay my arm is a little sore from patting myself on the back.)
My secret tip came directly from Julia Child — flavor those potatoes with chicken stock and vinegar while they’re hot! This helps them lil taters soak up the goodness and you’ll end up with a mouthwatering salad that will be a hit at your next picnic. By the way, I hope y’all will get out into the fresh air on this upcoming Labor Day. Grab some fried chicken, let that get cold, and pack some other goodies and enjoy!
3 lbs red potatoes — quartered
Kosher salt
½ cup chicken broth (I always use the paste bouillon)
½ cup of mayonnaise
¼ cup to ½ cup apple cider vinegar (I use Bragg’s)
3 stalks celery chopped
1 large Vidalia onion chopped
1 cup dill pickles chopped
1 tsp celery salt
1 TBSP curry powder
1 tsp pepper
1 tsp dillweed dried
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook potatoes until just tender.
- DON’T OVERCOOK – nobody likes mushy potatoes. Drain potatoes, and place back in pan on low heat for a minute or two. You’re removing excess water.
In a large bowl, place the potatoes. Add chicken broth, curry, and vinegar and stir. Let sit for several minutes while the potatoes soak up the flavor. Add onion, pickles, celery, and rest of spices. Add mayo and stir until combined, don’t over mix, you don’t want mashed potatoes. Add more salt if needed. Refrigerate until chilled and serve.
Check out Susan Givler Lacey’s online blog at: https://thefoodmustgo-on.blogspot.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.