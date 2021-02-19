HOLBROOK — Navajo County government paused as a procession taking the body of former Navajo President Albert Hale passed slowly through Holbrook on its mournful way to the windswept spaces of the Navajo Reservation.
County workers left their desks in the county complex and went out to honor the long-time state lawmaker, activist lawyer, and Navajo Nation leader heading finally home from the Valley, where he died of COVID.
On Tuesday, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors paused again to recall the second president of the Navajo Nation’s contributions, including his effort to increase the powers and autonomy of the 50 chapter houses on the reservation, his fight for greater tribal sovereignty at the federal level and his key role in negotiating a landmark water agreement in the San Juan basin.
Supervisor Fern Benally spoke of her childhood memories of Hale.
“What I remember about him is that when he was the President, my mom — who passed away about three years ago — she used to want to visit him. We would wait however long it took. Finally, my mom was content to go home. It gave her joy to talk to him and to kid and joke about things. She would tell him each time — ‘you take care of things. You make sure you work for the people. And she would then say, because I voted for you.’”
Supervisor Alberto Peshlakai thanked the other supervisors and County Manager Glen Kephart for the show of respect.
“It was relayed back to me” from tribal leaders “the appreciation for showing respect in that manner. I just want to say thank you on behalf of everyone.”
Peshlakai, who worked in Navajo Tribal government and served as the county’s liaison to the tribe before becoming a supervisor, said he had his own fond memories of Hale, who was a member of Peshlakai’s paternal clan.
“Whenever he would arrive, he was shaking everybody’s hand. Greeting everyone who was there. He would leave no one out. Even if it was a little baby. To establish that kinship, that is how it is in our Navajo culture. Every time I would see him, he would always greet me as his father — through my paternal clan. That is how we greet one another. He is one of the main leaders of my time, who established local governance on the Navajo Nation. He was a force within the nation, not only through the nation, but in the state legislature.
“His loss was a devastation once we heard about it throughout our nation. We continued to be there for one another in prayer and thought,” he concluded.
Supervisor Daryl Seymore noted that Hale died of COVID in a hospital, after a fierce struggle. The pandemic has devastated the Navajo Nation, which has suffered 29,000 infections and 1,075 deaths among a reservation population of 173,000. A mandatory curfew remains in place and President Joe Biden declared the reservation a disaster area this month to speed the delivery of supplies and low-cost loans.
However, the Navajo have also done better than almost any other area of the country when it comes to vaccinations. As of Tuesday, health workers on the reservation had administered about 74,000 vaccines — about 42% of the reservation population. That compares to the roughly 12% of the total population immunized so far in Arizona. The vaccination program on the reservation is administering about 29,000 new shots weekly, thanks in part to a $210 million allotment for Indian Health Services in the most recent COVID relief package.
Seymore said that he read about the last words Hale spoke to his wife before he was placed on a ventilator.
“He was a very traditionalist person – he wanted to keep the values of the family. He got enough strength before he went on the ventilator to speak. She said his last words were ‘I want you to tell my family, my children, all my relatives, and all the Navajo people that I love them and that I will continue to love them — and I love you — and we’ll get through this together,” said Seymore. “Our sympathy to the Navajo Nation for losing a great leader who truly led because he loved people.”
