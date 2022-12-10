The deadly surge in drug overdose deaths may finally be slowing, according to the latest figures from the federal Centers for Disease Control, and Navajo County is on the forefront, thanks to its success in administering naloxone to people dying from an opiate overdose.
Navajo County administers Naloxone in 94% of overdoses — the second-highest rate in the state. Police officers, sheriff’s deputies and paramedics are administering most of those doses.
The county is also working to increase treatment programs for addicts, rather than jailing them. However, so far the county’s non-fatal overdose rate remains high.
However, the use of naloxone by police and paramedics has helped Navajo County reduce its death rate to 18 per 100,000 – just below the statewide average. That may not sound all that great, but Navajo County had previously suffered a high overdose death rate. Moreover, neighboring counties, like Gila and Apache, still have a rate that’s far above the statewide average.
The Arizona Department of Health Service numbers include only the non-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties.
Apache County’s death rate is 30 per 100,000 — 63% higher than the statewide average. In Apache County, naloxone is administered in only 83% of overdoses. That’s still better than Gila County, where only 74% of overdoses are interrupted by a dose of the antidote. The death rate there is 170% of the statewide average.
Statewide, Naloxone is used in 80% of overdoses.
The US has suffered 107,000 overdose deaths in the past year, with two-thirds of deaths linked to the spread of fentanyl, a potent, synthetic opioid that is now showing up in a host of other illegal drugs. That’s far higher than in the years before the pandemic, but still 40 fewer than in the 2021 calendar year.
“The data continue to show a hopeful trend of a decrease in overdose deaths,” but more prevention and treatment work is needed, Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, said in a statement.
Statewide, officials reported 2,871 overdoses — a rate of 40 per 100,000 — in the first six months of 2022. The state also reported 1,400 overdose deaths, a rate of 19 per 100,000.
The non-reservation portions of Navajo County reported 20 overdose deaths, a rate of 18.6 per 100,000. Apache County also reported 20 deaths, but with its smaller population, that worked out to 30 per 100,000.
Navajo County reported 46 non-fatal overdoses, a rate of 43 per 100,000. Apache County reported 15 non-fatal overdoses, a rate of 23 per 100,000.
Statewide, the 2,871 non-fatal overdoses resulted in a death rate of 40 per 100,000.
So Navajo County actually has more overdoses per 100,000 residents, but far fewer deaths.
By contrast, Apache County has far fewer overdoses but far more deaths.
The difference likely reflects Navajo County’s success in making sure that paramedics and law enforcement administer the antidote the minute they arrive on scene. Naloxone almost instantly reverses the effects of an opiate overdose, seemingly bringing people back from the dead.
Statewide, paramedics administer 78% of the naloxone. Next comes law enforcement, about 15% of cases. Bystanders and other health care professionals administer the rest of the doses.
Navajo County administered naloxone in 55 out of 57 cases in 2021, although the numbers for the past four months are incomplete. Apache County administered the antidote in 15 out of 18 cases. The state department of health services didn’t provide a county-by-county breakdown on who actually administered the naloxone.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control has reported a possible leveling out of the drug overdose plague as of last June, the most recent reporting period. The soaring increase in deaths appears to be driven mostly by the spread of fentanyl, rather than an increase in the number of people addicted to potentially-lethal drugs.
The four states reporting a significant improvement – Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia – have made strenuous outreach and education efforts, while expanding addiction treatment and use of naloxone.
The data is still provisional, and apparent plateaus in the past have yielded to a fresh surge. However, the CDC’s most recent report expressed cautious hope that the epidemic of deaths has at least peaked.
Arizona is one of the states with a reduction in deaths, down about 3% compared to the same period a year earlier. Utah saw an 8% decline. Seven other states in the East reported declines of up to 11%. The rest of the country is still reporting increases, led by a 32% increase in South Dakota.
The CDC numbers reflect the trends between June of 2021 and June of 2022.
The nation has hit false plateaus before. In 2018, the 67,000 deaths reflected a 4% decline from the previous year. Officials confidently predicted the plague would recede, and credited efforts to crack down on the use of prescription painkillers and the use of naloxone. But the improvement proved fleeting, and drug overdoses accelerated during the pandemic.
Some researches suggested the 2018 decline might have reflected China’s crackdown on the manufacture of the opioid carfentanil in that country. This likely reduced the smuggling of those powerful synthetic opioids into the US. The synthetic drugs are perhaps 100 times stronger than morphine.
However, fentanyl has been added to many other street drugs, including cocaine and meth. Several Mexican drug cartels now account for the bulk of the fentanyl smuggled into the US, according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
The drug remains a scourge in Navajo and Apache counties, according to the ADHS website tracking the ongoing costs in lives and medical costs.
Overdoses account for 243 hospital visits in Navajo County, a rate of 511 per 100,000 population. In Apache County, the rate was 734 visits per 100,000. Statewide, overdoses caused 20,000 hospital visits so far in 2022, a rate of 682 per 100,000.
Doctors wrote a total of 39,000 opiate prescriptions in Navajo County and 20,000 in Apache County.
Clearly, we’re still hooked on painkillers, with 3% of the population getting a prescription at some point in the year. Statewide, that works out to 2.1 million prescriptions annually. The current opiate epidemic started with the loosening of restrictions on prescription painkillers. Addiction, overdoses and abuse soared, thanks in part to aggressive marketing of the additive painkillers by drug companies.
When doctors tried to cut back, people already addicted simply sought pills on the street. This led eventually to the explosion of illegal fentanyl pills, and even a resurgence in heroin addiction.
Navajo and Apache Counties recently got word of a multi-billion-dollar national settlement with drug companies that pushed opiates with misleading claims and incentives for prescribers. This could produce a fresh injection of money to improve treatment and education programs in the counties.
The state health department’s website recorded nine overdoses in Show Low during the six month reporting period, plus three in Snowflake/Heber and four in Winslow.
