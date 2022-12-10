naloxone box

A single dose pre-filled syringe of naloxone is shown.

 Mark Oniffrey/Wikimedia Commons

The deadly surge in drug overdose deaths may finally be slowing, according to the latest figures from the federal Centers for Disease Control, and Navajo County is on the forefront, thanks to its success in administering naloxone to people dying from an opiate overdose.

Navajo County administers Naloxone in 94% of overdoses — the second-highest rate in the state. Police officers, sheriff’s deputies and paramedics are administering most of those doses.

