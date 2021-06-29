HOLBROOK — Navajo County’s still doggedly digging out of its deep hole when it comes to the retirement system for sheriff’s deputies and jail guards.
The Board of Supervisors without discussion on its consent agenda on Tuesday approved a 20-year plan to pay off its extra debt to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) at a rate of $1.3 million per year.
The hit to the budget dates back to the collapse of the PSPRS investments after the last recession.
The pension fund enjoyed big investment gains each year before the recession hit in 2008. During the flush years, the retirement system board decided to use the gains to increase pension payments.
But when the recession hit, the value of the retirement fund’s investments plunged, while the higher pension payments remained.
Most police and fire workers can collect full pension benefits after 20 years, rather than waiting until they reach retirement age.
They continue to collect those benefits even if they take another job.
The pension fund attempted to adjust benefits and impose new restrictions, but courts ruled that the fund could not change the terms of the payouts — even for current workers.
The ruling also covered the pension plan for elected officials, which included the judges.
Ultimately, voters approved more limited benefits for new judges, firefighters, police officers, elected officials and correctional officers.
However, that left a big, projected deficit in the payments owed for both retirees and the current workforce.
Every town and county and special district with public safety workers confronted a budget crisis as a result of the pension deficit.
The amount counties and towns had to pay into the pension fund rose from about 15% of each officer’s salary to more like 65%.
Even so, most counties and towns faced a big unfunded deficit.
Early calculations put the debt to PSPRS in Navajo County at $12 million and Apache County at $11 million.
Towns and fire districts also owe money, including $8 million for Show Low, $3 million for Snowflake, $5 million for Pinetop, $5 million for Timber Mesa Fire, $7 million for Holbrook and $1.2 million for Springerville, according to those initial estimates.
Some counties and towns have begun to pay down their debt, some have seen it increase.
The agreement the Navajo County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday assumed a liability of some $26 million, but assets of only $11 million. So only 43% of the debt is currently funded.
That includes $20 million for sheriff’s deputies and $5.8 million for corrections officers.
All told, Navajo County has to increase its contributions by about $15 million. The plan calls for the county to contribute an extra $1.3 million annually for the next 20 years to pay off that projected debt.
The plan noted that “these assumptions are updated on an annual basis and the accrued liability calculation as well as the amortization period may be adjusted.”
