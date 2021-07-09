HOLBROOK — State and federal grants will pay for two Navajo County prosecutors to go after drug offenders.
The county on Tuesday accepted a $92,000 state federal grant to underwrite drug prosecutions. The county will kick in $31,000, mostly with money confiscated from people arrested — but not necessarily convicted — of crimes.
Counties throughout the state routinely collect the ACJC Byrne Grant money to fund the local “war on drugs.”
“This allows our attorneys to work closely with law enforcement, resulting in stronger investigations,” said the staff report. “We expect to deprive these dealers and manufacturers from profits through seizures and forfeitures. These efforts will slow down the drug operation in our county that impact drug-related robbery and theft, drug-related domestic violence, drug-related child abuse, drugs ripping apart families and drugs invading our schools,” concluded the staff report.
The Navajo County Attorney’s office last year launched a major initiative to reduce the imprisonment of drug offenders in favor of community treatment — including mental health services. Studies also suggest that blacks, Native Americans and Hispanics are much more likely to be sentenced to prison — and for longer terms — than whites. That holds true even for comparable crimes — especially drug-related offenses.
Numerous studies show that a stint in prison actually significantly increases the chance that someone who commits a crime will be re-arrested. That’s especially true for drug offenses.
However, the grant requires the county to devote the efforts of two prosecutors to cases against drug offenders and sellers.
Arizona has the eighth-highest incarceration rate in the world, driven in substantial measure by the incarceration of drug offenders, including those who commit property crimes to pay for their habit. Arizona has the fourth-highest incarceration rate in the United States, behind Louisiana, Oklahoma and Mississippi, according to a 2018 study by FWD.US, a bipartisan political group founded by Silicon Valley leaders.
The state’s prison population rose twice as fast as the overall population, increasing from 26,000 to 42,000 between fiscal 2000 and fiscal 2017. Imprisonment for non-violent offenses in that period rose 80% and imprisonment for drug offenses jumped 142%. Much of that increase may have stemmed from voter approval of Prop. 301 in 2006, which allowed judges to send people who possessed meth to prison on their first offense. As a result, imprisonment for meth possession increased 300%, while imprisonment for other illegal drugs remained relatively steady, according to the FWD.US analysis.
In 2017, the number of drug offenders sent to prison exceeded the number imprisoned for all violent offenses combined.
The report estimated that if Arizona had the same incarceration rate as neighboring Utah, the state would save $1 billion annually — enough to give a 20% pay raise to every teacher in the state.
Another study of Arizona incarceration rates in May of 2021 found that 78% of the current 36,266 state prison inmates have significant substance abuse histories and 28% have ongoing mental health problems.
Currently, half are serving their first term, 42% committed non-violent offenses and 18% committed drug offenses.
A separate investigation by the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting documented problems in police reliance on laws that allow them to seize the assets of people they arrest – and often keep those assets even if the person is never prosecuted or convicted for a crime.
The report showed that law enforcement agencies seized $200 million in personal property — most of it cash — between 2011 and 2015 under the terms of the RICO laws, originally intended to help break up organized crime groups.
The state’s police agencies spent $129 million in seized assets. The review of the 1,300 quarterly reports detailing the seizures and expenditures found that the state commission that’s supposed to oversee the use of the seized money omitted some $20 million from its reports. The reports provided only fragmentary information on the assets seized and what police did with the money, concluded the Arizona Centers for Investigative Reporting.
Suspects frequently don’t get the assets back even if prosecutors never bring a case against them or they’re acquitted in court. Previously, the law did not require a conviction or “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” that the seized cash or assets were the result of a crime or used to commit a crime. The lower civil standard applies, meaning prosecutors just have to prove it’s more likely than not that the property was related to the suspected crime.
However, this year Arizona changed the law regarding asset seizures — which was a top priority of Rep. Bob Thorpe (R-Flagstaff), who represents Rim Country and the White Mountains in the state House.
Gov. Doug Ducey last month signed HB 2810, which allows for the permanent seizure of assets only if the person was actually convicted of a crime and the assets were reasonably related to that crime. It’s unclear how the change in the law will affect Navajo County’s ability to raise the $32,000 in matching funds required by the state and federal grant.
“Arizonans can stand strong in combating organized crime and criminal activity, without sacrificing the rights guaranteed under our Constitution for law abiding citizens,” Gov. Ducey wrote in his signing statement.
One report on the previous use of the seized asset found that most seizures involve less than $1,000 in property — rather than the proceeds of drug rings or organized crime. Of the money seized, about 34% goes to police and prosecutor salaries, 1% goes to victims of crime and 3% goes to community programs.
