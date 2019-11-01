NAVAJO COUNTY — Well, you had Ronald Regan.
And the end of the Cold War.
And don’t forget 9-11, War in Iraq, War in Afghanistan - one Bush, another Bush, minivans, the Internet, cell phones, the Simpsons, the Golden Girls, Third Rock, Bill Clinton, the space telescope, the Oklahoma City bombing, the Columbine massacre, Hurricane Katrina, Obama, Trump – the whole ball of wax.
And through the last 35 years of whirlwind history, Servier Begay kept Navajo County’s road-grading fleet on the road as the population of Navajo County climbed from 67,000 to 110,000.
Recently, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors and a host of Begay’s coworkers celebrated his 35 years of service to the residents of Navajo County. They also recognized Randall Whipple’s 30 years on the job in the road maintenance department.
Other employees recognized for long service include Rhonda Hatch (Assessor’s Office 15 years), Marc Russell (court clerk 15 years). The board also recognized as five-year employees Leroy Romero (public works), Bogusz Zajac (Sheriff) and Jason Whiting (supervisor).
Public Works Director said Begay and Whipple showed him the ropes when he took over the department. “Servier taught me about the institutional culture and work environment that existed through the years.”
He presented Begay and Whipple with street signs adorned with their names and a sticker for each five years of their service.
“It’s a remarkable accomplishment,” Osgood said of their long service. “It’s been an honor to work with you – and I hope you’ve noticed there’s room for more stickers on there.”
