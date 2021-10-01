That was the gist of a happy round of congratulations spread around at the Navajo County Board of Supervisors meeting this week.
The supervisors went all out to push the county fair, a celebration of families, fried food, spiffy pigs and the ranch and farm life in which the county’s rich history is rooted.
The county canceled the fair last year with the pandemic raging unabated. The fair went forward this year, despite the latest surge in cases and a south county vaccination rate of just 40%.
“It was a tremendous success,” said Mike Sample, president of the Navajo County Fair Board. “We had a lot of attendance.”
Several members of the Board of Supervisors, the county assessor, the county treasurer and the county manager all showed up — and several even participated in the new “pig showmanship” contest.
“We’ll put you in the gunny sack race next year — or maybe the demolition derby,” joked Sample.
Supervisor Daryl Seymore said “it was a fantastic time. A fantastic day to be able to celebrate. We’ve got to be proud of the young men and women who worked tirelessly. We were impressed with everything.”
Supervisor Jason Whiting said, “I heard repeatedly from lots of people who (said how much) they really enjoyed it. Year after year, you make this an outstanding event.”
Newly seated Supervisor Fern Benally, whose District 1 includes much of the Navajo Reservation, said, “It was the best Navajo County Fair I’ve ever been to because it was my first one. I hope you got pictures of Supervisor (Alberto) Peshlakai and Supervisor Seymore with their show pigs. I really did enjoy being there. I didn’t get to ride the Ferris wheel, though.”
Peshlakai complimented the 18-member fair board on the success of the event. “The attendance was eye-opening. A lot of us here in Navajo County got our fair food fix.”
