The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week approved a new agreement to provide $1.6 million in federal funding to slow the spread of COVID – with the funding retroactive to last May.
The $1.6 million got held up by state processing. So the state is now allowing counties like Navajo to backdate the money to May 1 of 2021, using it mostly to pay for the salaries of public health workers who have been plugging away all this time.
“The funding allows for … training for public health staff to ensure a more well-prepared workforce, medical supplies/test kits and other infectious disease-related response expensive. Some of this work has been ongoing awaiting receipt of this contract form ADHS (state health department),” according to the staff report to the supervisors.
That’s a lot of money.
But not a lot to show for it.
Navajo County has pretty much flunked the COVID test. Only 59% of the off-reservation population has been vaccinated — and only a fraction of those have gotten booster shots, now recommended for the whole population.
The county is still reporting 165 new cases a week, and 14% of the tests in the past two weeks have come back positive.
Some 41% of the county population has gotten infected, and the county’s death rate is more than double the statewide average (878 per 100,000 compared to 433 statewide).
Granted, statistics show that the 110,000 residents have gotten 157,000 doses of the vaccine, including 1,364 doses in the past week. Some 1,146 people have gotten tested in the past week, bringing the total number of tests since the start of the pandemic to almost 300,000.
Nonetheless, almost 1,000 off-reservation Navajo County residents have died of COVID since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide, new cases have declined 6% in the past two weeks to 10 per 100,000, about 733 new cases a day.
By contrast, new cases in Navajo County have risen 83% to 21 per 100,000 as a daily average in the past two weeks. The county’s death rate is almost three times’ the state average.
Apache County is in even more trouble, with an 80% increase in the past two weeks to a rate of 75 per 100,000 — more than seven times the statewide average.
Navajo County has also reported an 84% jump in hospitalizations. That’s a countywide number which includes the heavily-vaccinated Navajo Nation and the poorly-vaccinated White Mountains.
The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends that everyone get vaccinated, and then get a booster shot about four months after the last of the initial two shots. The CDC recommends a second booster shot four to six months after the first one, especially for high risk groups like people over 55 and people with other medical issues, like diabetes.
The US Senate balked at approving an extension of pandemic benefits to provide free tests and vaccinations. That means people have to increasingly pay for vaccinations out of pocket or rely on insurance. Navajo County has an especially high percentage of residents without medical insurance, which has made it even more difficult to increase the vaccination rates.
Fortunately, new strains of the virus now circulating are less likely to cause death or severe illness, especially in people who have been vaccinated or recovered from an infection. However, the new strains are much better at reinfecting people. That means convincing people to get vaccinated and boosted still remains the key to containing the pandemic — and perhaps heading off the emergence of a new and more lethal strain.
The contract requires the county to continue offering testing, track cases and educate the public on the dangers of the virus between last May and May of 2022. The goal is to focus the public health system on the pandemic, reduce new cases in schools and the general community, advocate for quick and reliable testing and contract tracing and to continue educating the public.
Specific tasks include:
- Continue surveillance, contact tracing and disease investigations.
- Continue to enter statistics and cases into the national database.
- Monitor the 24-7 help lines.
- Support school nurses when it comes to testing, education contact tracing and developing policies to reduce the spread of the virus in schools.
- Cross train public health staff and school staff when it comes to COVID.
- Upgrade training on new test kids.
- Provide free COVID testing and kits, especially to school districts, fire departments and pharmacies.
- Partner with community groups to improve communications and reduce costs.
