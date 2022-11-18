COVID booster

Even after recovering from COVID, a booster shot can bring additional protections against infection by variants.

 Submitted

The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week approved a new agreement to provide $1.6 million in federal funding to slow the spread of COVID – with the funding retroactive to last May.

The $1.6 million got held up by state processing. So the state is now allowing counties like Navajo to backdate the money to May 1 of 2021, using it mostly to pay for the salaries of public health workers who have been plugging away all this time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.