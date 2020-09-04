HOLBROOK — A Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Deputy arrested Johanna Romo Delgado, 41, of Superior on Monday.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 60 at mile post 338, near Show Low, for traffic infractions on Monday. During the stop, the deputy walked K-9 Deputy Zolton around the vehicle to perform a free air sniff and the dog quickly alerted on the vehicle. Upon further investigation and search of the vehicle, approximately 4.5 pounds of M30 Fentanyl pills (approximately 20,000 pills) were located inside of a bag. The estimated street value is $600,000.
Those pills were believed to be headed straight for the streets of Show Low.
Delgado was booked into the Navajo County Jail for transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs. She is currently being held on a $600,000 bond.
Fentanyl is a powerful pain medication. It is an opioid, like Morphine, Codeine, Oxycodone and Methadone. Fentanyl is up to 100 times stronger than Morphine and is extremely dangerous when not used in a prescribed manner and under the direction of a medical doctor. Because Fentanyl is so strong, the difference between a dose that will get a person high and a dose that will cause death is very small.
“The White Mountains are seeing an increase of this very dangerous drug entering our communities. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and Major Crimes Apprehension Team (MCAT) Drug Task Force are working around the clock to prevent these drugs from coming in and to apprehend those bringing it and selling it,” said Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse.
