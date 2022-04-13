Every day, perhaps 110 people dial 911 in Navajo County.
Those potentially life and death calls are among the 500 daily calls that flood into the county’s two dispatch centers – one in Holbrook operated by the county and the second operated by the Show Low Police Department. They’re connected to every police agency and fire department in the county – as well as a host of other providers.
Some of the callers report murders, with the suspect still at large.
Some report drug overdoses, with minutes left to live.
Some report fires – with children trapped inside.
Some report accidents – with trapped passengers fading towards death.
Some come from terrified women in the midst of a beating.
Some offer only a click and an ominous silence.
Some come from lost hikers on some long trail.
And some callers heap obscenities on the dispatchers who answer the call.
The outcome in each case depends on the calm judgement of the dispatcher who answers the phone – ready to cope with the tragedy, and the silence, and the weeping, the blurred speech, the sudden scream, the lost hope, the fatal confusion – and, yes, the cat up the tree.
The dispatchers take the call, size up the situation and decide whether to send the police, the firefighters, the mental health crisis tea or connect the call to the people on the suicide hotline. Sometimes, they just listen, keeping a wary eye on the switchboard for a more urgent call.
And every year, counties and towns across the country declare a week in April to be National Telecommunications Week, mostly to honor the 911 dispatchers who save lives as a matter of routine.
This year, Navajo County Sheriff David Crouse pulled the resolution declaring the routine annual observance off the supervisor’s consent agenda so he could personally thank the dispatchers – who not only serve the public, but safeguard the firefighters and paramedics they send into so many uncertain circumstances.
“You have that radio on your hip – and they know where you are, they know the danger you may be facing – even the danger you don’t know is there. They have constant care and communication. We are there to be the protectors – but they’re our protectors. I wanted to recognize them this week,” said Crouse.
Dispatchers work a tough, high-stress job that doesn’t pay particularly well. Nationally, police departments have struggled to keep the ranks of their dispatch centers staffed.
Navajo County has undertaken a comprehensive effort to provide more resources both for police officers in the field and for dispatchers on the other end of that line – especially when it comes to coping with mental health emergencies. Sheriff Crouse and Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyton have worked with mental health providers to provide emergency response when those 911 calls reveal a mental health crisis. But that merely adds a layer of complexity to the job of the dispatchers – who now have a new list of numbers to call.
Unfortunately, such coordination and marshaling of resources remains all too rare across the nation. The PEW Charitable Trust surveyed the managers of 233 call centers in 27 states. The survey found that most of the 911 call centers don’t have staff with behavioral health crisis training, keep accurate statistics or connect to mental health crisis teams.
The nation’s suffering a shortage of dispatchers, which only grew worse during the recession. The National Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in 2020 the media pay for the 95,000 public safety telecommunications was $20 an hour – or $43,000 annually. About 10,000 dispatchers leave the job annually.
Sheriff Clouse noted that each of the two dispatch centers in the county send police officers or firefighters to the scene of an incident about 10,000 times a year – that’s roughly 55 times a day.
“It’s just a critical amount of information they have to bring in and have to decipher,” said Clouse. “Do I need to send a deputy? Is this an emergency? A lot of times, they have to remain calm and keep the subject on the other line. There are a lot of people – I don’t know if they’re intoxicated or on some kind of drug – but sometimes they call 50 times in one day. They’ll swear and be super vulgar towards our dispatchers – it’s very disheartening – but the dispatcher always has to answer the phone. They don’t know if someone’s playing a game.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore said, “I can’t comprehend the pressure the dispatchers are under when they’re taking these calls.”
Supervisor Jason Whiting said, “As citizens, we don’t often think about those people in the background supporting our law enforcement – so thank you for your service and for your love of our community.”
