Navajo County hopes to save some $250,000 a year to take advantage of epically low interest rates by refinancing some $11 million in debt.
The Board of Supervisors approved the plan to save on interest costs on the money borrowed years ago to upgrade the jail, the public works facilities and other projects.
The county should replace the 3.15% rate for the existing debate with a rate of perhaps 1.27%. The change would save the county $250,000 in the upcoming budget year alone and at lest $1 million over the next 10 years, said Mark Reader, whose firm acts as the county’s bond underwriter.
“We’re looking at historic low interest rates. We’re kind of happy right now. We think rates are going to stay low. We’ve seen up and down movement depending on the magnitude of the (federal COVID-19) stimulus package — so we’ll keep an eye on that.”
No one spoke at the scheduled public hearing on the proposal. The supervisors — participating through a zoom connection — voted unanimously to approve the plan.
Reader, with the firm of Stifel, Nicholas and Company, noted “one of the few positive things about COVID — its driven rates to historical lows. We think there’s an exciting opportunity for the county to save a substantial amount of money.”
He noted that the county will likely qualify for the lowest possible rate based on its credit rating. The county has a relatively low debt load compared to the sales taxes it collects. The county also still has a healthy reserve fund, despite the impact of the pandemic on the economy. Both those factors will win the county a low interest rate, he said. It will take about a month to actually prepare the new bond sale at the lower interest rate, with the money used to pay off the old debt. The county’s financing arrangements don’t involve any penalty for an early payoff to get the lower rate.
Chairman Daryl Seymore at the end of the presentation quipped, “it’s interesting how a when bond salesman will tell you that you have bonds out standing he does outstanding work.”
— Peter Aleshire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.