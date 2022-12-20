Navajo County is applying for $150,000 to draw up plans to replace the Shumway Bridge in Show Low, which will require about $9,000 in local funding if the application is successful.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has a fund for bridge repair, construction, rehabilitation and design, with stiff competition for funding from all over the state. The money comes from a combination of state and federal sources.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.