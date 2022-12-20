Navajo County is applying for $150,000 to draw up plans to replace the Shumway Bridge in Show Low, which will require about $9,000 in local funding if the application is successful.
The Arizona Department of Transportation has a fund for bridge repair, construction, rehabilitation and design, with stiff competition for funding from all over the state. The money comes from a combination of state and federal sources.
The bridge over a wash just off Highway 260 on Shumway road was originally built in 1900 and upgraded in 1981, according to the state’s bridge inspection report. It carries about 400 cars per day, about 1% of it truck traffic. The May 2020 inspection report concluded it was in “good” condition, with some “minor” deterioration.
However, the bank is beginning to slump and a flood could overtop the bridge, due to debris obstructing the channel. More importantly, the bridge is “scour critical; bridge foundations determined to be unstable for calculated scour conditions in the streambed.”
The inspection also noted that the bridge railings “do not meet currently acceptable standard features.” The same applies to the transitions on and off the bridge, the approaching guardrails.
The county plans to replace the bridge. The grant would underwrite the scoping and preliminary engineering work for the project.
