Navajo County Sheriff’s Office activity log for April 16-22. The arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name, as they appear on the log.
Just before noon on April 22, Andrew D. Amador-Peaches, 24, of Show Low, was arrested by deputies while they investigated a call of disorderly conduct near 2000 Emaline Court in Lakeside.
Amador-Peaches was later booked into NCSO Annex for disorderly conduct by fighting and criminal damage, both misdemeanors.
On April 14, Christopher W. Brown, 53, also from Show Low, was arrested and later booked into NCSO jail for three drug-related offenses, all felonies.
After NCSO detectives served a search warrant on the 8400 block of Elk Horn Drive in the Silber Lake Estates area, Brown was booked on three separate charges of possession/use of narcotic drugs, dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Before 9:15 p.m. on April 20, deputies were dispatched to the 1600 block of Park Lane in Lakeside for a call of disorderly conduct.
Shortly after, deputies met with Megan D. Chapman, 32, currently residing in Show Low, who was arrested and booked for a single offense of disorderly conduct by fighting.
Around 10 p.m. the evening prior, NCSO conducted a traffic stop on Deuce of Clubs in Show Low and contacted Cesar A. Cordova, 41, from Concho.
After illegal drugs were found in the vehicle, Cordova was arrested for possession/use of narcotic drugs and paraphernalia, two felony offenses.
Around the same time and on the same date, NCSO states deputies also stopped Patrick J. Fancey, 39, visiting Show Low from Phoenix.
After drugs were located, Fancey was also booked for possession of narcotic drugs. He was also booked for a felony offense off possession of narcotic drugs for sale.
Amy E. Gonzalez, 39, of Lakeside, was arrested for three felony drug offenses after being served with a search warrant on the 400 block of Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
The charges from her April 19 arrest include a drug paraphernalia violation (classified as a felony in the log), and possession or use of both narcotic drugs (a felony) and dangerous drugs (also a felony).
In the late evening of April 19, Patrick L. Hargett, 45, of Show Low, was arrested and booked into NCSO Annex following an “assist” with the Navajo County Probation Office.
The assist, taking place on the 8400 block of Rainbow Drive in White Mountain Lake, resulted in Hargett’s arrest for possession and/or use of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia, both felonies.
Additionally, Hargett is being charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, with NCSO specifying “prescription drugs” in the offense listing.
NCSO alleges Larsen Harris Sr., 59, from Second Mesa, was found damaging property while incarcerated at the jail on April 17.
Deputies were dispatched to the Holbrook jail and charged Harris with a felony count of destruction of or injury to a public jail.
On April 21, Michael A. Juarez, 26, from Taylor, was contacted by NCSO deputies while they investigated a disorderly conduct call in the 4300 block of Fairway Drive in Pinetop.
The investigation resulted in Juarez's arrest and his booking into NCSO annex for disorderly conduct by fighting and assault, both classified as misdemeanors.
Julie A. Palmer, 54, of Clay Springs, was also arrested and later booked for disorderly conduct on April 16.
Palmer was contacted about a disorderly-conduct call made in the 5000 block of Gardenia in the suspect’s home community.
At 9:10 p.m. on April 19, Federico R. Vasquez, 42, visiting from Phoenix, was contacted by NCSO deputies during a traffic stop on Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
NCSO states illegal drugs were found in the vehicle, resulting Vasquez’s arrest for possession of dangerous drugs and booking into NCSO annex.
30 minutes later, Vasquez was “arrested … while incarcerated at the NCSO Annex” and was given three additional felony drug violations.
Vasquez is also being charged with possession or use of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and a drug paraphernalia violation.
