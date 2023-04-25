Navajo County Sheriff’s Office activity log for April 9-15. The arrestees are tracked alphabetically by last name, as they appear on the log.
On April 13, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Little Mormon Lake Road at state route 60 in Show Low.
NCSO states they “found illegal drugs,” allegedly belonging to Danny D. Attebery, 53, from the Pinetop community.
Attebery was arrested and booked into NCSO Annex for transporting narcotic drugs and possession of narcotic drugs and narcotic drugs to sell. The offenses are listed as three separate charges, all felonies.
Earlier in the week, deputies conducted a similar stop on Navajo Boulevard and East Erie Street in Holbrook on April 10.
Ashley A. Breed, 36, who lives in that same community, was arrested and booked into NCSO jail on four drug-related offenses following a positive K-9 alert.
The charges include possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to sell, possession of dangerous drugs, possession or use of a weapon in a crime, and paraphernalia possession.
After 1 a.m. on April 9, Jannie R. Burnette, 38, from Whiteriver, was stopped by deputies on the 5400 block of White Mountain Boulevard in the Show Low area.
During the traffic stop, deputies noted an open container of alcohol and learned Burnette had a warrant out for her arrest out of the Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Precinct.
Burnette was arrested and booked into NCSO Annex for the pre-existing warrant and an additional charge of possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
At 11:33 p.m. the next day, Barney H. Day, 59, of Show Low was arrested following a welfare check conducted by deputies in the 3800 block of White Mountain Road in Day’s home region.
Day was arrested and charged with threatening or intimidating, a misdemeanor offense, and booked into NCSO Annex.
An unidentified male, 15, from Joseph City, was referred “in reference to a fight” that took place around 1:30 p.m. on April 10 in the 4600 block of Second North Street in Joseph City.
The juvenile offender was referred for aggravated assault, citing the alleged victim may have suffered a “substantial disfigurement, temporary but substantial loss or impairment of any body organ or part or a fracture of any body part,” according to the Arizona Revised Statute cited for the case.
On April 9, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the 5400 block of White Mountain Boulevard in Show Low that resulted in the arrest of Chester D. Larzelere, 50, from Whiteriver.
Following a DUI investigation, Chester was booked into NCSO Annex for possession of an open container of alcohol and DUI.
After deputies conducted a traffic stop on Navajo Boulevard and East Erie Street in Holbrook, Robert A. Mills, 46, from that community was arrested and booked into NCSO jail on four drug-related offenses following a positive K-9 alert.
Mills is being charged with possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to sell, possession of dangerous drugs, possession or use of a weapon in a crime, and paraphernalia possession, all felonies.
Just after 2 p.m. on April 14, deputies stopped Preston M. Orr, 28, from Lakeside, on Kempa Drive and Hidden Pines Drive in Orr’s home community.
After a DUI investigation was conducted, Orr was arrested and booked on charges of DUI, DUI with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more and extreme DUI.
