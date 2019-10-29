NAVAJO COUNTY — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office continues to plan for the next major disaster – perhaps a wildfire like the Rodeo-Chediski.
The latest incremental improvement in disaster preparation comes in the form of $22,000 worth of new radios for deputies, funded by the federal Department of Homeland Security.
The Board of Supervisors approved the new radios as well as grants to provide $3,000 worth of training for volunteers and $3,700 worth of staff training in how to respond to a large-scale disaster.
The money came from the federal government but is funneled through the State Homeland Security Grant Program to the Navajo County Emergency Management office. A big chunk of the money Navajo County spends every year comes from the state and federal government, with the county operating the local programs controlled and funded by other layers of government.
The threat of a large-scale wildfire remains the most immediate and plausible disaster threat to the county, although the county has worked on plans for things like a tanker spill on the highway, flooding and other emergencies.
The new radios will at least improve the ability of deputies to communicate with one another as well as other police and fire agencies in the event they have to coordinate the evacuation of White Mountain communities in the face of the approaching flames.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
