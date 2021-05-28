NAVAJO COUNTY — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, a nonprofit, are often the ones called on to help when the NCSO needs a little extra traffic control or some other community-related duty.
And they aren’t just adults with the resources to dedicate their time to the SAV; they are young people, some teenagers, who volunteer their time with no expectation of reward.
On Friday, May 21 in Heber/Overgaard, the Sheriff’s Auxiliary celebrated its 30th graduating class of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Volunteer Academy.
“The class of 20 on the roster was one of the largest in the SAV history. The group included adults as well as junior SAVs (ages 13 to 18) and two St. Johns Police Department volunteers. The celebration event hosted almost 80 people including family, friends, media and dignitaries.
“The Sheriff’s Auxiliary is the municipal boots on the ground outreach for the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. They are the organization that does more than just vacation house watches or gives presentations to school students on crime prevention.
“The organization, in its 30-year history, now includes at least half a dozen more programs that support the community free of charge,” an announcement of a recent graduation of junior volunteers stated.
The first of two junior SAV academies during 2021 hosted seven new junior Sheriff’s Auxiliary officers,” the announcement stated.
One of the candidates said, “I joined the SAVs because I want to help ease the burden of the deputies in the Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office serves and patrols an area of about 10,000 square miles. I also want to give back to the community that gave so much to me. We SAVs, support our sheriff because he supports us. He empowers us to support the community the way the SAVs are committed to do just like he does.”
SAV representatives added that what was impressive this round was the junior SAV youth program that enjoyed its second graduating class within a year with more than triple the cadets.
“This class convened seven youth that trained and learned alongside the adult SAVs. The last class only had two.”
SAV junior cadets learned about crime prevention, traffic control and effective community communication and completed the monthlong academy with a certification in CPR/AED and first aid.
For more information about the Sheriff’s Auxiliary or to apply to join go to www.SAVofNC.org.
