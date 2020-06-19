The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- June 5 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Vyokyo Archie, 22, of Keams Canyon, on a warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- June 1 — Deputies on State Route 277 near milepost 312 in the Heber-Overgaard area cited and released Roberto Salinas, 65, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- June 5 — Deputies in the 3300 block of Buckhorn Bend in the Heber-Overgaard area arrested Reese Garvin, 29, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Area 4
- June 6 — Deputies in the 8400 block of Rainbow Drive in the White Mountain Lakes area arrested Stephen Boughton, 36, charged with disorderly conduct.
Area 5 and 6
- May 31 — Deputies in the 5900 block of “D” Street in Lakeside arrested Garnet Lewry, 48, charged with threatening and intimidating, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- June 5 — Deputies at the NCSO Jail Show Low Annex re-arrested inmate Frederick Hernandez, 32, charged with aggravated assault on a detention officer.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity.
Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: (928)536-7327, (928)532- 6060, (928)535-7111, (928)524-4050, or (928)289-6850. I
