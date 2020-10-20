HOLBROOK — The Navajo County board of supervisors approved nearly a million dollars worth of new road maintenance equipment — relying on state shared gas tax money to replace decades old equipment.
Public Works Director John Osgood said that despite the steep cost of new equipment, the county can’t afford to keep the aging equipment on the road.
The county will buy two road graders for $565,000, after deducting $60,000 for the trade-in on the two existing graders. The county will also buy a $221,000 GC Wheel Loader to haul sand and gravel and other road material, after deducting $17,000 for the trade-in of the existing rig first purchased in 1983.
The county maintains more than 700 miles of mostly dirt road in 10,000 square miles, an area larger than Rhode Island, Delaware and Connecticut combined.
Osgood said the existing equipment is so old it takes an inordinate amount of maintenance, leading to ongoing costs and lots of down time. Moreover, the equipment’s so old the county has to scrounge to find replacement parts.
“Valuable heavy equipment fleet maintenance time and resources are expended trying to keep the equipment operational and considerable downtime of the equipment results in reduced productivity,” said Osgood.
Supervisor Jesse Thompson was quick to suggest the county should give or sell the used equipment to the Navajo Nation, which always struggles to maintain the pot-holed dirt roads along which school buses trundle.
“You’ve heard me say this many times,” said Thompson, whose district includes a large swath of the Navajo Reservation, “but Arizona has an interest in transporting children to public schools on the reservation. Every day we go along roads that are maintained by the BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) or the Navajo Nation and it’s so very difficult to move any funding or equipment for that purpose. That’s my interest and I’d like to move forward in discussing this issue with you.”
Osgood said the county had already negotiated the trade in on the existing equipment, with the sale through a supply contact with Tucson to get bulk discounts. The county will buy the new equipment through Empire Machinery in Show Low.
He noted that all three of vehicles the county’s trading in need $7,000 to $10,000 in immediate repairs and would likely prove a challenge to keep running, given the lack of spare parts for 30-year-old vehicles.
However, he promised to consult with Thompson in the future whenever Navajo County was retiring old road-maintenance equipment.
“Going forward, we will work with Supervisor Thompson and anybody else who would be interested in locating equipment that is not as old and worn out and as past its useful life as the equipment we’re trading in. Our equipment is well over 30 years old and really on their last legs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.