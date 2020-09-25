HOLBROOK — Navajo County continues to struggle to cut the cost of locking up teenagers considered a danger to themselves or others.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a new agreement with Coconino County to lock up teens who can’t be safely housed in less restrictive facilities in Holbrook.
Coconino County will take the handful of teens convicted of dangerous offenses at a cost of $225 per day.
For the past three years, Navajo County has sent those juveniles to a lockup in Pinal County at a cost of $175 per day. However, Pinal County wanted to charge $350 per day going forward.
So the supervisors voted to start shipping the juveniles to Flagstaff instead of Florence. Either way, the system makes it much harder to involve families in attempts to rehabilitate the youthful offenders — usually convicted of violent crimes.
“This contract provides a more affordable option to Navajo County to use in conjunction with existing agreement with Pinal County for juvenile detention services,” said the staff memo presented at the Tuesday meeting.
Navajo County closed its juvenile detention center and eliminated its child support program in 2017, hoping to save about $800,000 per year — since the county’s 16-bed facility was rarely more than half full. The move eliminated 16 full time and seven part-time county jobs.
Apache County in 2017 joined in that agreement with Pinal County since it had been relying on Navajo County’s juvenile lockup before it closed.
Navajo County also hoped to develop more options for juveniles, including those convicted of crimes — mostly involving drugs — and those convicted of status offenses, like running away, “incorrigible” behavior and other things that wouldn’t have been a crime if they were adults.
Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon opposed shutting down the juvenile lockup.
However, Navajo County revenues crashed after the last recession, forcing deep cuts in county services. The child support program wasn’t a county mandated program, so the supervisors cut it.
Navajo County has since established a separate jail district. The sheriff and county attorney’s office have also launched an effort to reduce the number of juveniles and adults incarcerated by contracting with Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) and others to provide comprehensive care for addiction and mental illness.
The goal is to create a comprehensive system for both adults and juveniles to provide better community treatment that relies less heavily on jailing someone.
Many of the adults in jail now are convicted of drug offenses or are suffering from various forms of mental illness — all conditions treated more effectively outside of prison or jail, according to various studies. Various long-term studies suggest that imprisoning juveniles likely increases the odds they commit crimes once they’re released.
Navajo County operates a juvenile detention center in Holbrook that handles most of the teens ordered into treatment or detention by the courts. The facility mostly holds teens awaiting trial or placement in another setting and provides a less secure setting than the Flagstaff juvenile detention center or the facility Navajo County closed in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.