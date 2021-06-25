HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted the best budget in years, thanks to stronger than expected tax revenue and $23 million in federal pandemic assistance.
The county’s $55-million general fund budget represents a $7 million increase over the current budget — a huge 15% increase. This covers most of the county’s day to day operations.
The budget for all the county’s special revenue fund will also jump, to about $119 million — a 24% increase.
That $23-million increase is mostly driven by federal pandemic stimulus grants.
The county hasn’t yet decided how to spend the gush of federal money, which can be spread out over the next few years.
All told, the county’s budget comes to $176 million, a roughly $30 million jump.
That works out to a total increase in spending of about 20%.
Ironically, the county had braced itself for a budget disaster last year when the pandemic hit.
“Due to COVID and not being able to predict that, we reduced our projected sales tax revenues by 24%,” Jayson Vowell told the supervisors on Tuesday before they voted unanimously to approve the final budget.
Instead, sales taxes increased by about 4% compared to the year before the pandemic forced businesses to shutdown and people to stay at home for months at a time.
The just-adopted 2021-22 budget assumes sales taxes will grow by another 4% in the coming fiscal year — an estimate in line with state projections.
“We have a balanced budget with forecast revenues that address our needs. We have a healthy contingency fund that will protect us against downturns and cash flow issues as property taxes accumulate,” said Vowell.
The stronger-than-expected economy together with millions in federal support produced strong spending increases in most departments. Moreover, the county added millions to the contingency fund.
The financial reserves now amount to $8.3 million, about 24% of the general fund expenditures.
The increase provides the strongest cushion against a shortfall the county has enjoyed in memory.
The board approved a slight drop in the property tax rate, leaving Navajo County with the fourth-lowest property tax rate in the state.
Despite the small reduction in the overall rate, the county will collect an extra $100,000 in property taxes — a total of $7.7 million.
The increase comes mostly from the value of new construction. The county remains about $638,000 below the maximum level set by the state — compared to $467,000 this year.
The sales tax remains the biggest single source of revenue for the county. The budget calls for a roughly 4% increase in both state and local sales tax collections in the upcoming fiscal year.
The projections anticipate $14.6 million in state-shared sales tax and $7.9 million in county sale tax.
The increase in the contingency fund absorbed the lion’s share of the increase in sales and property tax revenue, not counting the millions in additional federal grants — which all went into the special revenue funds category.
Still, most departments will enjoy budget increases and, the county can also make additional progress in paying down millions of dollars in debt owed to the state retirement funds for, one for elected officials and the other for peace officers.
Overall, almost 40% of the county’s general fund budget goes to law enforcement and criminal justice.
Another 22% goes to countywide administration, including facilities, IT, administration and the capital budget.
About 10% goes to state-required services, which includes the assessor, treasurer, elections, recorders office, county schools and the fiduciary.
About 6% covers the county’s share of state programs it runs, including AHCCCS providing medical care for the poor and ALTEC which provides nursing home care for the impoverished elderly.
This leaves 24% for the reserves, a hedge against future problems.
The supervisors were delighted to find themselves a budget that included big increases in most areas rather than painful cuts.
“We’ve had many, many lean years,” said Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger.
“We appreciate your efforts on this budget,” said Board Chairman Daryl Seymore.
