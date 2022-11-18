The Navajo County of Board of Supervisors last week set in motion the process needed to allow White Mountain Lakes homeowners take over responsibility for the special taxing district that created the lake out their front doors.
The Supervisors will gradually relinquish responsibility for operating the lake, starting with the appointment of a board of homeowners. This will lead in the next couple of years to the election of a White Mountain Lakes Board of Directors, under the terms of a new state law the county spent four years trying to get through the legislature.
The county is now taking applications for people who want to be appointed to the new board. They must be residents of the subdivision, where homeowners pay a property tax levy that built the lake and provides operating funds. You can download an application on the county website or on the recreation district’s website, wmlcrid.org.
Several residents of the subdivision spoke at the meeting, expressing gratitude for the local control, but asking questions about the fine print in the creation of the new board.
The small lake on the outskirts of Show Low includes boat docks, parking, kayak rentals, a small office and a lake manager hired by the county. Some homeowners have complained over the years about communications, upkeep and many other aspects of the lake management. The complaints end up on the supervisors’ doorstep, because the county created the White Mountain Lake County Recreation District when the subdivision was built.
One resident said she hopes the county will remain involved and communicate with residents at least until the new homeowner board takes charge. “Having the (current) management team disseminate information to people who may be their employer is problematic. Our neighborhood is very good at the rumor mill.”
Another resident said, “I’ve never felt so unheard as a community member. This will allow our community to be heard again. The lake is at the heart of our community — it’s the big draw.”
Another resident said she’s been trying to puzzle out the language in the 28-page handbook the county produced explaining how the new governing system for the lake will work. “I’ve been looking through this 28 pages of verbiage. It’s difficult to understand.”
Supervisor Jason Whiting said the state legislature established the rules when it adopted HB 2067, sponsored by House Rep. Walt Blackman. The law gives the county the authority to resume control of the district if problems develop.
“The governing board at the local level will make the decisions (about extending the contract with the current manager). They can decide how they want to work with that.”
The law calls for a five-member governing board with staggered two-year terms. That means the county will remain financially responsible for the district until the full, elected board is in place.
Whiting noted, “It took two years to get it (the legislation) through. It would not be a good idea to go back to the legislature and say, ‘Thank you; could you make these additional changes?’ Lawmakers wanted elected officials making budget decisions — that’s why its staggered terms” and a four-year phased in control over the money for the new board.
The law also includes provisions that would allow the county to step in if the district or the board “goes belly up,” said Whiting.
“We have great people that live there. I love it that you guys want to get involved. I admire it, although sometimes you may feel like I don’t. I want to applaud the citizens here,” said Whiting.
With that, the board voted to begin the process — and begin taking applications for people who would like to serve on the new board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.