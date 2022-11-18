The Navajo County of Board of Supervisors last week set in motion the process needed to allow White Mountain Lakes homeowners take over responsibility for the special taxing district that created the lake out their front doors.

The Supervisors will gradually relinquish responsibility for operating the lake, starting with the appointment of a board of homeowners. This will lead in the next couple of years to the election of a White Mountain Lakes Board of Directors, under the terms of a new state law the county spent four years trying to get through the legislature.

