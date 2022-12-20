The Navajo Board of Supervisors just approved the contract with CivicPlus LLC to overhaul the county’s decade-old website. The contract includes $52,000 for the redesign, then $27,000 a year to keep it updated.

Supervisor Daryl Seymore raised a few politely-phrased questions about the contract — since CivicPlus wasn’t the lowest bidder in the bunch — and Seymore wasn’t sure how they’d therefore won the contract.

