The Navajo Board of Supervisors just approved the contract with CivicPlus LLC to overhaul the county’s decade-old website. The contract includes $52,000 for the redesign, then $27,000 a year to keep it updated.
Supervisor Daryl Seymore raised a few politely-phrased questions about the contract — since CivicPlus wasn’t the lowest bidder in the bunch — and Seymore wasn’t sure how they’d therefore won the contract.
Ken DeWitt noted, “The rankings were not just for price. The price was just 25% of the points awarded. They evaluated all the other criteria. Price was one of them. Also experience.”
“I don’t see a whole lot of difference” that would justify going with the higher bid, said Seymore. “I’m not going to reject our recommendation, but…”
“But we would still recommend CivicPlus,” said DeWitt.
Government agencies have come increasingly reliant on websites and social media to communicate with voters.
The county’s home page features three press releases — one from November, one from August and one from last July.
It’s also got a link to the county’s Twitter feed. This includes the notice of last week’s board of supervisors meeting, followed immediately by a bunch of tweets about the soccer World Cup. If you know enough to click on the county’s Twitter feed instead of wandering off into the maze, you’ll find some tweets about the Navajo County Women, Infant and Children Program (Dec. 2), ADOT’s closure of I-40 west of Holbrook on Dec. 2, a promo for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and the Nov. 25 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Back on the home page, you can get the list of everyone who’s locked up in the county jail, complete with date of birth, booking number and where they’re incarcerated. Comes to 219 detainees.
You’ll also find a list of the 49 jobs the county is trying to fill, including a workforce development director making up to $114,725, a sex crimes prosecutor making up to $127,000, a senior accountant making up to $70,000, a road maintenance equipment operator making as much as $45,000, an administrative specialist making up to $38,000 and a budget analyst making up to $60,000.
So, lots of information and a handful of pretty pictures — but a little bit of a snipe hunt. But that’s all about to change. Well. Maybe. Check back when they’re done.
