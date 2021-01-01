Navajo County Health Director Jeffery Lee has been indicted on multiple felony counts for theft and misuse of public money in connection with his spending of more than $90,000 on credit cards issued by Navajo and Coconino counties over a seven-year period.
The Arizona Attorney General has indicted Lee on 16 felony counts allegedly in connection with his use of credit cards from Coconino and Navajo Counties to pay for personal items, including gift cards, Christmas gifts, hotels, meals and other expenses, while providing false explanations for the spending. He has previously repaid some of the money, indicating he mistakenly used the wrong credit card for the expenditures.
An Auditor General’s investigation detailed the misuse of public funds and the false statements on county accounting systems to cover up the spending. The report also faulted both Navajo and Coconino counties for lax accounting methods. The report noted that neither county consistently required itemized receipts to back up spending on the county credit cards. The counties also do not require approval of the claimed spending by other officials.
The auditor general’s report recommended a series of reforms to tighten oversight on spending by officials, especially when using credit cards — including requiring itemized receipts.
Navajo County this week placed Lee on administrative leave “pending further investigation,” according to a press release issue in response to an inquiry from the Independent.
The move comes as the Navajo County Health Department begins to receive the first vaccines for COVID-19, which it is distributing as part of one of the most ambitious and complicated mass vaccination campaigns in the nation’s history. Lee has become a familiar figure at Board of Supervisor meetings providing somber briefings on the region’s soaring case numbers throughout the pandemic. The county health department plays a vital role in testing and contact tracing, as well as delivering supplies and tests to overwhelmed medical facilities.
Navajo County Manager Glenn Kephart issued a statement on Tuesday stating, “We want to assure our residents and partners that the Navajo County Health Department will continue to provide high quality and much needed services without interruption. Our focus is on protecting public health, and we have a highly capable and experienced team who will continue our strong network of community partnerships.”
Lee did not respond to an email request for comment.
Lee started work with Navajo County in 2017. Prior to that, he was Coconino County’s Public Health Emergency Management Program Director. He also worked in emergency response for the federal government. Prior to that, he worked for a decade as a crew chief for the U.S. Air Force maintaining F-16 fighter jets at Luke Air Force Base in the valley.
He has a BA in Public Safety and Emergency Management from Grand Canyon University and a Master of Public Administration from Grand Canyon University as well as a Master of Science in Emergency Management from Walden University.
The Auditor General’s report detailed transactions dating back to 2013 suggesting frequent use of county credit cards for personal items. Lee allegedly did not provide receipts for most of the claimed expenditures and in some cases provided false statements on what he spent the money on, said investigators.
The investigators noted that the investigation “consisted primarily of inquiries, observations, examination of selected financial records and other documentation and selected tests of internal controls” in both counties. However, the investigation was limited and “not conducted in accordance with U.S. generally accepted auditing standards” and therefore not likely to have “discovered all misused public monies.” Therefore, the investigators did not express an opinion on the effectiveness of internal controls at either county.
The Navajo County Supervisors at each meeting approve many pages of checks issued monthly, often running to millions of dollars. The list of checks on the consent agenda generally provides no information on the purpose of the spending. The board generally does not approve credit card statements. The county’s general fund budget totals some $43 million annually — roughly $400 for each of the county’s 111,000 residents. Spending for all the county funds and special districts totals $121 million — or $1,100 per resident.
The limited investigation conducted by the auditor general’s office documented Lee’s frequent use of the county credit card for a host of purchases, many lacking any documentation
In Coconino County from July 2013 to April 2017 the auditors concluded Lee made 237 personal purchases totaling $82,550 while recording false descriptions in the software program to “conceal his actions.”
The same thing happened in Navajo County, said the investigators. “Mr. Lee allegedly continued this unlawful practice at Navajo County…Navajo County officials determined that from August 2017 through March 2020 Mr. Lee used his Navajo County purchasing card to make 135 purchases totaling $9,148 that lacked supporting and/or public purpose documentation requested and received reimbursement from him. Of those 135 Navajo County purchases, we determined Mr. Lee allegedly recorded false information in Navajo County’s accounting software for 6 personal purchases totaling $1,762, helping to conceal his actions.”
The investigation apparently started in Coconino County, prompting investigators to review Lee’s purchases during his first three years at Navajo County. The report noted that after the irregularities were discovered, Navajo County took away Lee’s credit card but he continued to serve as county health director.
Personal items paid for with a county credit card in Coconino County included gift cards, family cell phone services and accessories, clothing and decals on which Lee’s personal business logo was printed, camping products, appliances, tools, electronics, an Apple watch, Beats headphones and weight loss supplements.
About 40 of the 237 questioned expenditures were made on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, weekends or during Lee’s vacations. Other purchases were delivered to his home, including a clothes dryer, 14-foot-cubic freezer, scout camera and hunting backpack.
Lee filed false and misleading descriptions for all 237 items, said investigators. For instance, he said the 14 monthly payments totaling $728 to an Flagstaff RV and boat storage facility were to store emergency response supplies, when he was actually storing a 27-foot travel trailer.
Once he got to Navajo County, it was apparently even easier to misuse the county credit card. From August 2017 through March 2020 he made 135 questionable purchases, but only had to make false statements on the purchases in six cases totaling $1,762.
“Specifically, Mr. Lee recorded in the accounting software statements conveying he was providing a reimbursement check because he had used the wrong card when paying a cell phone service provider, a restaurant, and contributing to an individual’s memorial. However, Mr. Lee did not provide those reimbursement checks until nearly a year later when County officials requested them because they discovered the personal purchases and false information described above.”
The state investigators faulted the county’s accounting and oversight procedures.
Both counties have already made some changes.
Coconino County now requires itemized receipts for any credit card purchase or reimbursement. Moreover, the county has hired an internal auditor who reviews a month’s worth of each department’s credit card purchases annually.
Navajo County has updated its credit card policies to include guidelines for reviewers when it comes to handling misuse, disciplinary action and reimbursement, said the auditor general’s report.
However, the auditors recommended additional measures including:
• Adopt written policies requiring itemized receipts for all credit card purchases.
• Provide annual training on purchasing and credit cards and requiring trained employees to “document their understanding in writing.”
