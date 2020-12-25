NAVAJO COUNTY — There are some people who probably think that members of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office all volunteer auxiliary pretty much just do what is needed when called on for special incidents/events.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
They work every day doing things like cruising parking lots to enforce disabled parking violations. doing house checks for residents, helping with traffic enforcement when needed, fingerprinting and so much more.
That is one of the reasons they are so proud to announce their 30th year of service as auxiliary NCSO deputies.
It all began in 1990 under the office of then NCSO Sheriff Gary Butler.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary White Mountain Lakes Unit and Secretary/Treasurer Cpl. Jessica DeLaney provided some background on the auxiliary.
In the summer of 1990, Sheriff Gary Butler had only 28 deputies to cover 10,000 square miles of service area. Sheriff Butler discussed with one of his deputies how the community could help provide additional “eyes and ears” throughout the county. Their conversation sparked the creation of the Sheriff Auxiliary Volunteer Program (SAV), comprised of volunteer citizens to help ease the burden on the Sheriff and his deputies. SAV original duties included patrol, traffic control and community relations.
White Mountain Lakes, an unincorporated area northeast of Show Low, became the first area to have an SAV unit. The White Mountain Lakes unit, made up of the five original SAV members, was provided a decommissioned patrol vehicle to provide house watch patrols and be a presence in the community. White Mountain Lakes was also given a radio in order to communicate directly with Dispatch. This new law enforcement presence helped deter speeding drivers and crime, created safer bus stops for school children and helped bridge the communications gap between residents and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
All Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers are required to complete and pass a background check and a 36-hour Academy. During each Academy, recruits train with and learn from current Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies and SAVs. The curriculum consists of communicating over the radio, CPR and First Aid, driving a patrol vehicle, effectively deploying OC spray and other invaluable material. Prior to and after the Academy, each member receives hands-on training within their unit on how to perform SAV duties.
On Friday Sept. 4, twenty-two recruits, ranging in age from 13 to 75 and holding a variety of backgrounds, became the largest graduating class in the organization’s 30-year history. The graduates were sworn in by Sheriff David Clouse in a ceremony held in Heber-Overgaard. The graduation was incredibly historic for the organization. Not only was it the biggest graduating class, but it also saw its youngest ever recruits become full members, and happened to fall on the organization’s 30th anniversary. The next Academy will be held in the Spring of 2021. Information is provided below on how you can become a volunteer and serve your community.
This past month the Sheriff’s Auxiliary celebrated 30 years of service to the White Mountain community. Vivid memories flood many of the long-standing members. Jan Gibbert, the longest active member of the organization, recently retired on the organization’s 30th anniversary. Jan was the only remaining original SAV.
Today Sheriff Butler’s vision has become the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Navajo County, Inc. an 80+ member non-profit 501©(3) organization. Members are designated into 4 units stationed out of Heber-Overgaard, Show Low, Snowflake and White Mountain Lakes. Auxiliary duties have expanded to include
House Watches and Pre-Welfare Checks, Bus Patrol, Traffic Accidents and Road Closures, Crime Scene Support, Public Information Learning, Jr. SAV program for youth 13 to 18, event security and much more.
While the organization has changed significantly over its 30 years, one thing has remained the same: exceptional service and dedication to the residents, homeowners and business owners of Navajo County.
“I say it all the time, we couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers. They do so much to help in our community policy efforts and patrol our communities to report and deter crime,” said Sheriff Clouse.
To close out 2020, the Sheriff’s Auxiliary hosts an annual toy drive. Last year the organization served over 600 children with over 1800 toys all across the county. Even though COVID took a front seat this year, the Auxiliary is continuing that tradition and are again providing gifts for the children in the community.
Like any 501©(3) non-profit organization, the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Navajo County rely on donations from the community. The larger part of funding comes from donations made by home owners and businesses for the House Watch and Business Watch service the SAV’s provide. In addition, donations are made for other services they provide (Fingerprinting, Security, Notary Public and more.) “We appreciate the tremendous amount of support we get from the community,” says organization President, Jeff Hanna.
To donate, sign-up for services, become a volunteer, or learn more about the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Navajo County, please visit ww.SAVofNC.org.
