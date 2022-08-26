On Aug. 12, Brendan Anderson, 39, and Eilene Dukes, 41, both of Snowflake, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for criminal trespassing and criminal littering. They were both held on a $5,000 secured bond.

In September 2021, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in regard to a trespassing complaint east of Snowflake off of Old Woodruff Road. Deputies contacted Anderson and Dukes on the property, and when asked about the property, they stated they knew the owners and had permission to stay.

