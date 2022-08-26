On Aug. 12, Brendan Anderson, 39, and Eilene Dukes, 41, both of Snowflake, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for criminal trespassing and criminal littering. They were both held on a $5,000 secured bond.
In September 2021, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in regard to a trespassing complaint east of Snowflake off of Old Woodruff Road. Deputies contacted Anderson and Dukes on the property, and when asked about the property, they stated they knew the owners and had permission to stay.
On June 10, an NCSO community resource deputy verified ownership of the property. The deputy determined that Anderson and Dukes were occupying on private property and state land. They were contacted the same day and advised they had 30 days to clean the property and vacate. They both acknowledged they did not know the owner of the property and that they were trespassing.
They were contacted by deputies on two different occasions and given more than ample time to vacate the property and clean up their mess. The individuals disregarded the warnings, therefore legal action was taken to remove them and the trash/debris.
On Aug. 12, the NCSO arrested both Anderson and Dukes. Contractors who were hired by the Arizona State Land Department removed more than 26,000 pounds of litter from the property, in addition to two travel trailers. The owner of the private property is sharing the cost of the clean-up with the state.
“These types of incidents are increasing around the county,” Sheriff David Clouse said in a news release. “When a property owner notifies my office, we work together with our partners to develop a solution so the property owner can reclaim their property. I appreciate the hard work done by the community resource deputy, the Arizona state Land Department, Navajo County Public Works and the Navajo County Attorney’s Office.”
Drug bust on I-40
HOLBROOK — On Aug. 19, Navajo County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 291 for civil traffic violations.
Marc Kenley Eliazar, 30, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, and transportation of marijuana.
During the traffic stop, deputies recognized signs of criminal activity at which time they called for a police dog to assist. Zolton conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and had a positive alert. During the search of the vehicle, 26 pounds of marijuana was located and seized.
Eliazar is currently being held on a $25,000 cash only bond. NCSO spokesperson Tori Gorman reminded that 26 pounds of marijauna is still illegal in Arizona.
Other NCSO activity
The following information is from calls for service from July 31 through Aug. 6:
Winslow/Holbrook/Joseph City/Sun Valley/Woodruff
On July 31, deputies were dispatched to French and North roads in Winslow for reports of a single-vehicle collision. The reporting party advised two females fled the scene on foot. Deputies located Sade Marie Lynch, 36, of Winslow who was driving the vehicle when it crashed. After further investigation, Lynch was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for extreme DUI and criminal damage.
On July 31, deputies were dispatched to the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook for a report of property damage. Deputies arrested and rebooked Adam Tso, 27, of Hotevilla for destruction of jail property.
On Aug. 4, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Navajo Boulevard and Arizona Street in Holbrook. During the traffic stop, there were multiple open containers of alcoholic beverages located. Harold Martinez, 61, of Holbrook, was arrested for open containers in a vehicle.
On Aug. 6, deputies were dispatched to the 8500 block of Villa in Sun Valley for a report of domestic violence. The deputies spoke with both individuals involved. After further investigation, Daniel Sandoval, 35, of Holbrook was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for disorderly conduct and criminal damage
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
On Aug. 5, deputies conducted a traffic stop on an ATV on Forest Park and Antelope Trail. It was found the sole occupant of the ATV had a canceled license, during the search of the individual, 1.9 grams of methamphetamine was located on his person. Byron Hunt, 40, of Heber, Navajo County was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for driving with a canceled license and possession of dangerous drugs.
Snowflake/Taylor/White Mountain Lake
On Aug. 4, a traffic stop was conducted on State Highway 77 and West Flake Avenue in Snowflake for civil traffic violations. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Robert Shanks, 43, of Albuquerque, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for DUI-related charges, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of narcotic drugs.
Show Low/Linden/Silver Lake Estates
On Aug. 3, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Little Mormon Lake Road at milepost 2 for civil traffic violations. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Mike Stylianou, 64, of Pearce, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for DUI to the slightest.
On Aug. 5, deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Scotts Reservoir Drive in Show Low for a medical assist. When deputies arrived, they learned that Heather Brown, 25, of Lakeside, had struck another person in the head with a glass object. Brown was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for assault/domestic violence and disorderly conduct/domestic violence.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
On Aug. 5, deputies responded to the 3400 block of White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside for a report of domestic violence. Hidie Lucero, 36, of Lakeside was arrested and booked into Navajo County Annex for disorderly conduct/domestic violence.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s advisories
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting. ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
The following reports and arrests were released by local law enforcement agencies. All persons listed are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. After reviewing the cases the county attorney’s office often drops or modifies charges.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
