NAVAJO COUNTY — Coming on the heels of Arizona voters approving recreational marijuana in the Nov. 3 election, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety awarded nearly $57,000 to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office for DUI enforcement.
And remember, DUI enforcement means possibly citing someone who is driving under impairment of anything, be it marijuana, meth, heroin, morphine, alcohol, or prescription medications from a doctor.
NCSO Sheriff David Clouse stated in a press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman that he will use $15,483 for the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) to deter speeding on all county roads to help make them safer.
Another $41,110 will be used for DUI enforcement operations like task force details in Navajo County at any time of the year.
Clouse indicated $16,754 will make possible the purchase of new breathalyzers to determine blood-alcohol contents when drivers are suspected of drinking and driving, $20,000 will go to overtime pay for deputies, and $4,356 for breathalyzer materials and supplies.
“Law enforcement throughout Navajo County will be working together to reduce the number of intoxicated drivers on the roadways. The goal for the sheriff’s office is to decrease the number of impaired driving-related crashes, decrease fatalities, and decrease serious injuries in impaired driving-related crashes. The NCSO is grateful for the funding we received from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and all grant monies will be utilized within our communities to make the roadway safer for everyone. Sheriff Clouse would like to remind everyone that there is zero tolerance for anybody who chooses to drive impaired in any manner. In Navajo County if you drive hammered, you’ll get nailed,” Gorman stated in the press release announcing the GOHS award.
