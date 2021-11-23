HOLBROOK — A $44,078 grant from the Governors Office of Highway Safety to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office will be used for traffic and DUI enforcement, according to a press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman.
The press release indicated that $24,078 will go to the NCSO’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). $9,000 of that $24,078 to be used for overtime, and $15,078 to purchase 3 laptops, docking stations, scanners, and printers for patrol vehicles.
“The STEP program provides aggressive and sustained traffic enforcement on all county roads to deter speeding and traffic violations. The goals for the Sheriff’s Office are to reduce the number of speed-related crashes, decrease fatalities, and decrease serious injuries in speed-related crashes,” the press release stated.
That is where the remaining $24,000 of the $44,078 GOHS grant comes into play.
“The Sheriff’s Office will utilize $20,000 for overtime for DUI enforcement operations. Navajo County Deputies will be conducting sustained DUI enforcement activities and participating in DUI Task Force details throughout Navajo County. Law Enforcement throughout Navajo County will be working together to reduce the number of intoxicated drivers on the roadways. The goal for the Sheriff’s Office is to decrease the number of impaired driving-related crashes, decrease fatalities, and decrease serious injuries in impaired driving-related crashes. NCSO Sheriff David Clouse thanked the GOHS for the award adding that all grant monies will be used within local communities to make roadways safer for everyone.
“Sheriff Clouse would like to remind everyone that there is zero-tolerance for anybody who chooses to drive impaired in any manner. In Navajo County, if you Drive Hammered, you will Get Nailed,” The press release stated in closing.
