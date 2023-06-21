K9 Kilo

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deployed canine Kilo during a traffic stop June 16 in Holbrook, resulting in the seizure fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and heroin.

 NCSO

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office apprehended two alleged drug smugglers last week, utilizing canine Kilo, a stun gun and some cardio exercise.

On June 16, Levi Smith, 32, and Jennifer Ortega-Salazar, 23, both of Pueblo, Colorado, were stopped by NCSO for a registration violation on Interstate 40 at milepost 286 in Holbrook.

