NAVAJO COUNTY – What began as a commitment to “move the needle on poverty” in Navajo County, has grown into a much more comprehensive effort to support the community.
A new not-for-profit organization called the Northeastern Arizona Community Resource Network (NACRN), (pronounced nah-kurn) has been formed that will serve as an umbrella for several helping services. It grew out of a Navajo County Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) subcommittee aimed at addressing poverty.
“Taking care of people’s immediate needs is only a small piece of the puzzle,” says NACRN executive director and Northeastern Arizona Local Workforce Development Executive Director, Stephanie Ray.
“We want to move people to self-sufficiency and I like to say that we need to connect any agency who works with people who are ‘on the continuum between crisis and self-sufficiency,’” she adds.
The Community Resource Network arose out of a desire to connect people with service providers that can help them get food on the table, explained the board in a September 10 interview with the Independent. From there came the realization that residents struggling with food insecurity may have other basic needs such as housing, transportation, medication and child care.
The idea continued to build and solidify into the vision of a local, community resource network dedicated to moving people out of poverty.
The NACRN board has already drafted a formal plan with a three-pronged strategy to build an empowerment center that will help people access services that the Northern Arizona Council on Governments (NACOG) and the Navajo County Community Health Assessment indicates are most needed.
Some of those “top unmet needs in Navajo County” include access to food/nutrition, healthcare, housing, prescriptions, transportation and housing-utility assistance.
“We’ve been having conversations (in the county) for about three years,” says Ray. “Now we are in the position to focus on bringing together a diverse group of service providers to serve the community.”
What makes this endeavor unique is that the services will be housed in one location.
The Community Resource Network, led by ARIZONA@WORK, has already formed partnerships with service providers such as REAL AZ Economic Development Council, Navajo County Public Health Services District, NACOG, Northland Pioneer College, White Mountain Catholic Charities, Changepoint Integrated Health, City of Show Low, Summit Healthcare, Arizona Department of Corrections, WellCare/Care 1st Health Plan, Arizona Department of Economic Security, White Mountain Coalition Against Homelessness, Bread of Life Mission, Arizona First Things First and Old Concho Community Assistance Center.
“This will be one coordinated group, one building, one software with the same goal,” says Show Low Chamber of Commerce executive director and NACRN board member Jimmy Applegate. “Using resources in a better way and under one roof is our objective.”
The teamwork with the partners using a three-pronged approach is “aimed at increasing access to resources that elevate individuals and families to self-sufficiency,” according to NACRN’s written proposal.
The first prong involves developing a software platform that allows for a common intake process. The second prong is securing a brick-and-mortar location for the resource center. The third prong will bring additional service providers into the network.
“The goal is to do an intake of sorts,” says Ray. “Then the appropriate service provider can connect the person with the services they need.”
“These will be concrete handoffs too,” adds Ray. “That means step-by-step guidance and follow-up to make sure the person was able to make it to the service provider.”
“Eventually we would like to build (this program) out so that people can self-register which is where the idea of empowerment centers comes in,” explains Ray. “We want to connect people to the tools they need to reach self-sufficiency. That might be job training, life skills training and support, entrepreneurial training.”
“We also want to create supports from the parent/child family paradigm,” assures Ray. “We could have in-house child care, afterschool programs and STEM workspaces for youth.”
“Even though self-sufficiency is the goal,” says Ray, “we recognize that people will need help up front. When people walk into the NACRN door they might need help with a variety of things like registering for SNAP, WIC or ACCCHS and rental assistance programs.”
“We already have a transferable model,” says Justin Harris, a NACRN board member and Senior Community Outreach Liaison with Care1st Health Plan of Arizona in Mesa. “Care1st sponsors an existing resource center in Avondale.”
“What we have found out is that when people come in to apply for WIC or ACCCHS or other state benefits, they also need adult literacy classes or naturalization or support for teen pregnancy,” says Harris.
“We want to improve and move beyond the idea of just handouts and that type of thing,” adds the Ivy Loney, Director of Integrated Health at Summit Healthcare.
“Bringing tomorrow’s jobs to the White Mountains is a priority,” says Chris Davis, Finance Manager of ARIZONA@WORK. “NACRN is more than just welfare; we are a life-skills tool box.”
“ … at the end of the day we want to move people out of minimum wage, part-time work and into careers that can sustain a family,” summarizes Ray.
To date, NACRN has raised $413,000 to rehabilitate an existing building for the proposed Empowerment Center. The process is still in the early stages and the location has not been solidified, however it’s likely the facility will be located in Show Low.
Other grants are in process, and an estimated open date is fall of 2020.
If you are interested in learning more about NACRN or becoming a partner, email stephanie.ray@navajocountyaz.gov or ivy.loney@summitehealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.