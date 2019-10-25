NAVAJO COUNTY — The major organization trying to convince teens in Navajo County not to use drugs suffered the “stunning” loss of a $125,000 federal grant this year – and is struggling to find a way to pursue its mission.
That’s the message Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention Executive Director Vicky Solomon delivered to the Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week.
The presentation came in the face of an explosion in the vaping of nicotine, marijuana and other substances by teens in the past two years. While use of alcohol, cigarettes, marijuana and opiates has fallen use of the hard-to-spot devices to vaporize smoke from tobacco and marijuana has soared.
She told the Navajo County Board of Supervisors that the program offers both in-school presentations, long-term drug education, innovative day-long camps and out-of-class experiences to help teens understand the dangers of drug use – and teach them how to make smart choices and resist peer pressure.
The program also teaches 11th and 12th graders how to go into middle schools and elementary schools to carry the message to younger students.
Nexus last year offered drug education programs that reached some 4,000 students. Most of the schools the group works with are in the Lakeside, Show Low and Snowflake areas, although they also have done presentations on the Fort Apache Reservation schools.
She said overall drug use has declined in Navajo and Apache counties, but vaping increased by 78 percent in the past two years. About 14 percent of local teens now say they’ve either tried vaping or use it regularly.
“It’s just skyrocketing,” she said of vaping. Many teens consider vaping risk-free – and don’t know what’s in the sleekly packaged pipes and pens.
“For us to reach kids, we have to build a relationship,” said Solomon. “That means being honest with them and giving them factual information. But they’ll tell you – they know it’s bad for them and they do it anyway.”
Navajo County teens smoke tobacco and drink more than teens statewide, but use many other drugs less, according to a 2018 survey of teen drug use and risk behaviors by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.
Overall drug use by teens in Navajo and Apache Counties has declined slightly in the past three years – with the glaring exception of vaping and marijuana.
Recently, the federal Centers for Disease Control reported at least 33 deaths nationally from vaping, although the cause of those deaths remains unclear. Medical experts say vaping should normally deliver fewer toxins than smoking either tobacco or marijuana. However, the devices are not vigorously regulated or tested. As a result, health experts fear some additive in vaping pens and devices may be causing a fatal reaction for reasons that remain unclear.
The federal Centers for Disease Control is also investigating 1,500 cases of lung injury in all 50 states linked to vaping, mostly involving THC-containing products, derived from marijuana. Most of the incidents seem to involve products obtained from friends, family members and illegal dealers. The CDC has issued a warning that “use of e-cigarettes, or vaping, products is unsafe for all ages. Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, which continues into the early to mid-20s.”
However, the group lost federal funding this year when the federal government ran out of funding. Solomon said the group has reapplied and hopes to hear something this month. In the meantime, Blue Cross-Blue Shield stepped in with funding that kept the group operating for this year.
The group hired a grant writer to overhaul the long, complicated application in hopes of getting back on the funding list this year. Nexus started in 2007, but had little money to operate a comprehensive program until it started receiving federal funding in 2013.
Solomon, who lives in Taylor, said she got involved in drug education and prevention after a friend of her son’s became addicted to opiates and other drugs. The boy had always been gentle, non-violent and sweet. However, he was sent out of the area for drug rehab at a facility that managed his withdrawal poorly. The boy suffered a dramatic change in personality, becoming uncontrolled and violent. He eventually was convicted of murder after beating an elderly man to death with a golf club in an inexplicable rage.
She said the White Mountains has few resources when it comes to dealing with addicted teens. This means many of those kids are shipped out of the area, where they can’t get family and community support.
“We have a whole lot of fixing to do once it gets to that point – so our organization is 100 percent focused on prevention,” she said in an interview after the board meeting.
Many teens in Arizona use drugs regularly – with rates in Apache and Navajo County generally slightly below the state average, except for cigarette use.
(See Tuesday's Independent for additional coverage on the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission's annual survey of teens on drug usage, including information reported by local students for Navajo and Apache counties.)
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
