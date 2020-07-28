Northland Pioneer College’s Performing Arts Department is conducting online virtual auditions for the college’s fall theatre online “festival” series on Tuesday, Aug. 18 and on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. using Zoom.
This fall NPC will be soliciting new plays written by contemporary playwrights and producing an exciting, emotionally-varied series of 10-minute plays.
Those interested in auditioning should prepare a one-minute comic or dramatic monologue and contact Dr. Mike Solomonson, the series director, at msolomonson@npc.edu or call 928-536-6217 for information on how to connect to the Zoom audition.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, theatres across the country have been forced to close for the foreseeable future for the safety of the community. As a means of providing entertainment and intellectual stimulation to their respective communities, many theatres have used virtual tools like Zoom or YouTube to present recorded or live performances of theatrical works.
NPC will be following this model in creating their 10-minute online theatre festival, which will be launched in November. Specific online performance dates will be determined soon. Those who audition and are cast will need to have a reliable internet connection that is capable of supporting online technology like Zoom, as rehearsals will be held online on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as part of the department’s Fall Play Production classes.
Questions about auditions or the fall play series can be directed to Performing Arts Department Chair, Dr. Mike Solomonson at 928-536-6217 or email msolomonson@npc.edu.
